Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Chelsea – Williamson’s 250th appearance!

Arsenal Women take a short trip from North to South West London today, to take on arch-London rivals Chelsea Women. The match will be well attended with Chelsea reporting record ticket sales for this WSL clash.

This is a much-anticipated match between the WSL’s top 2, which has the potential to make or break our Gunners hopes of remaining in contention for this season’s WSL title. A win for Arsenal today would reduce the points gap between 1st & 2nd place in the WSL, from 7 points to 4 points. A win for Chelsea on the other hand would put The Blues further in front and as good as out of reach. A draw would not be particularly great either as a win for Man United would drop us to 3rd and a win for Man City could drop us to 4th..

Our Gunners must win today – and here is the team that Renee Slegers believes can deliver that win, and paint London RED!

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🫡 Little with the armband

⚡️ Russo leads the line

❤️ Williamson makes her 250th appearance for The Arsenal Let’s give it everything, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 26, 2025

COYGW!!

Michelle M

