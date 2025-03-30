Alessia Russo of Arsenal celebrates scoring their teams first goal with team mates during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Arsenal
Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Crystal Palace – Debut start for Nighswonger

Following Arsenal Women’s headline-grabbing Women’s Champions League performance v Real Madrid, Arsenal Women return to action on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners will make the short trip to Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium for a London derby against Crystal Palace Women. Kick-off: 2PM UK.

Match Preview

Important injury news update

Palace head into this fixture with just one win in their last five league games, while Arsenal boast five consecutive league wins. Can Arsenal make it a 6th consecutive win today Gooners?

COYGW!!

