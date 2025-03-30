Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Crystal Palace – Debut start for Nighswonger

Following Arsenal Women’s headline-grabbing Women’s Champions League performance v Real Madrid, Arsenal Women return to action on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners will make the short trip to Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium for a London derby against Crystal Palace Women. Kick-off: 2PM UK.

Match Preview

Important injury news update

Palace head into this fixture with just one win in their last five league games, while Arsenal boast five consecutive league wins. Can Arsenal make it a 6th consecutive win today Gooners?

🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🟣 💪 First league start for Nighswonger

⚓️ Walti in the centre

🏎️ Mead and Kelly down the wing COME ON YOU GUNNERS 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 30, 2025

COYGW!!

Michelle M

