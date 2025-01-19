Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Crystal Palace in London derby WSL clash

Finally, Arsenal Women take to the pitch today, in their 1st WSL game of 2025, and their first under Renee Slegers as their newly-confirmed head coach.

Arsenal welcome bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace Women to Meadow Park, kick-off: 2PM UK. Crystal Palace are newly-promoted to the WSL after winning the Championship last season and have lost 7 of their 10 games this season so far.

Arsenal are firm favourites to win this match with their current form – a win today would give our Gunners twelve consecutive wins in a row, under Renee. The only time our Gunners played the Eagles previously our girls won 9-0 in the Women’s FA Cup in 2021.

A win today will put Arsenal Women in 2nd place in the WSL – though whether they stay there will be determined by the outcome of the Manchester derby at 6.30PM today, on Sky Sports.

I’m hoping for an on-fire Arsenal today and a lot of goals to keep us in WSL title contention.. what about you?

Renee Slegers confirmed team:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ ©️ Little captains the side

🧤 Van Domselaar between the posts

🚀 Russo leads the line COYG 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 19, 2025

COYGW!

Michelle M

