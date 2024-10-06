Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Everton. Van Domselaar makes Emirates debut!

Arsenal Women welcome Everton to the Emirates today, in their 3rd WSL counter of the season. Everton have yet to score a WSL goal in this new season, and sit bottom of the table alongside newly promoted Crystal Palace. I would expect a lot of goals on Arsenal’s scoresheet today, but you never know do you?!

Our Gunners have a very busy time ahead, as they will play away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday 9th before facing top-of-the-table, Chelsea, the following Sunday 15th October, at Emirates Stadium. Does Jonas’ confirmed team to face Everton reflect that?

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🏟️ An Emirates Stadium debut for @DomselaarDaphne

🫡 Kim Little with the armband

🤩 @bmeado9 makes her 200th Arsenal appearance Come on you Gunners! 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 6, 2024

Michelle M

