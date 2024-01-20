Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Everton – Miedema / Russo in attack!

Arsenal Women welcome Everton to Meadow Park today, in the first WSL match of 2024. There has been a lot of controversy about this game, in terms of fans being unable to watch the game live in the UK. The match will be shown on The FA Player after it has been played.

Fans outside of the UK can watch the match live on The FA Player, so we’ll definitely be watching and providing live updates – so if you don’t want any spoilers you better stay offline!

The match kicks-off at 2pm UK today. This is a big match for our Gunners today. We have been tripped up twice this season already, by middle of the table teams (Liverpool & Tottenham), and we can’t afford a shock at the hands of Everton today..

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed Arsenal Women team to see off the Toffee’s today:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ ✍️ Zinsberger starts

🇺🇸 Fox at right back

🐐 Miedema in attack Come on you Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/TzYxZWNr0U — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 20, 2024

COYGW!

