Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Leeds United in FA Cup 4th round by Michelle

It’s a week of FA Cup games with Arsenal through to the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Conti Cup after a dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Meadow Park and today our Gunners are back at Meadow Park to face 4th teir Leeds United in the Women’s FA Vitality Cup 4th round.

We’re hoping to see a lot of Arsenal’s new international arrivals start today and maybe even welcome Gio for her debut in an Arsenal shirt alongside Sabs D’Angelo, Victoria Pelova and Kathrine Kuhl. who all made their debuts Arsenal’s clash with Villa through the week.

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed squad to face Leeds United today, at Meadow Park.

Enjoy the match!

Michelle Maxwell

