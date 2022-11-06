Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Leicester at King Power Stadium today By Michelle

Our Gunners are away to Leicester City today, Sunday 6th November, playing at King Power Stadium. 2nd in the league Arsenal Women are set to face bottom of the league Leicester.

Victory for Arsenal today would give us our fourteenth straight win in the league, breaking our own record that was set last weekend, as we beat West Ham 3-1.

With 4-0 and 5-0 wins over Leicester in the WSL last season, should we be expecting a similar win ratio today?

Eidevall on Leicester: We’ve seen that in the recent games against Manchester United and Reading that they are a very hard team to break down. So we’re prepared to have to be very good on the ball to be able to create enough scoring opportunities to win

I´m predicting that Arsenal get 3 past Leicester while Zinsberger let´s nothing between the posts. And this is my predicted line-up for the Leicester match:

Zinsberger, Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe, Walti, Nobbs (C), Maanum, Mead, Blackstenius, Foord. It will be great if Jordan Nobbs is in the starting line-up as Skipper!

Eidevall´s confirmed team:

