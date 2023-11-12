Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Leicester City at King Power Stadium

Arsenal Women travel to Leicester tonight, to take on Leicester City Women. Our Gunners have won their last four in all competitions, whereas hosts Leicester’s form has dropped since they won their first two league matches this season.

Fixture details

King Power Stadium

Women’s Super League

Sunday 12 November

Kick Off: 18:45pm

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal Women starting XI to face Leicester City this evening:

OUR STARTING XI ❤️ 🇦🇺 @kyracooneyx starts

🇳🇱 Victoria Pelova returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @alessiarusso7 in attack pic.twitter.com/mo20dalJOw — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 12, 2023

Michelle Maxwell

