Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Leicester City at King Power Stadium

Arsenal Women travel to Leicester tonight, to take on Leicester City Women. Our Gunners have won their last four in all competitions, whereas hosts Leicester’s form has dropped since they won their first two league matches this season.

Fixture details

  • King Power Stadium
  • Women’s Super League
  • Sunday 12 November
  • Kick Off: 18:45pm

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal Women starting XI to face Leicester City this evening:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

