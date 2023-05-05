Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Leicester City in must-win WSL clash by Michelle

Arsenal Women face Leicester City this evening, in their first WSL match since losing to Manchester United and facing Wolfsburg over 2 legs in the Champions League, ultimately being put out of the competition at the semi-final stage.

This really is a must-win WSL match for our Gunners, if they are to stay competitive within the WSL top 4, and work towards securing Champions League qualification for next season.

See full WSL Match Preview

Eidevall’s team to take on Leicester, at Meadow Park, this evening:

Our starting XI against Leicester tonight 💪 pic.twitter.com/kTDJylpHCt — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 5, 2023

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….