Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Leicester City. Van Domselaar starts!

After securing UEFA Women’s Champions League football on Thursday night, Arsenal Women are back in WSL action today, travelling to King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City. Kick-off: 3PM UK.

This will be Arsenal Women’s 4th game in just 2 weeks, after which they have a full week to recover before welcoming Everton Women to Emirates Stadium next Sunday in the WSL.

We are expecting the Foxes to put up a good fight but, if Arsenal’s record against Leicester City is anything to go by, there should be 3 points in this for our Gunners.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧤 A debut for van Domselaar

👏 Wienroither makes her 50th appearance

⚓️ Walti and Cooney-Cross in the centre Come on you Gunners! 💪 pic.twitter.com/AH6HUL7bi1 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 29, 2024

COYGW!

