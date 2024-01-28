Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Liverpool in today’s WSL clash

Arsenal Women have travelled to Prenton Park today, to set right a wrong. In our Gunners opening game of the season, at a packed Emirates Stadium, the unthinkable happened – Arsenal Women lost 0-1 to Liverpool..

Liverpool Women v Arsenal kicks off at 16:30 UK. The match will be shown live on SkySports.

Our Gunners will be looking for an away win today against Liverpool and boss Jonas Eidevall will field a very strong squad to give that the best possible chance of happening.

This is Eidevall’s starting XI to face Liverpool this afternoon:

COYGW!

