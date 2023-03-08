Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Liverpool in tonight’s WSL clash – Pelova starts!

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Liverpool in tonight’s WSL clash by Michelle

Tonight it’s time for Arsenal Women to get back down to business, after their euphoric 3-1 Conti Cup Final win on Sunday. Our Gunners welcome 8th place Liverpool to Meadow Park this evening in their next Women’s Super League challenge.

Arsenal are currently 4th in the WSL, with Manchester United atop the table, Man City in 2nd and Chelsea in 3rd, with the leaders 9 points ahead of our Gunners. But Arsenal & Chelsea have 2 games in hand and Arsenal are playing the first of their catch-up matches tonight against Liverpool. You can watch the match live on arsenal.com.

After lifting the Conti Cup on Sunday hopefully that will spur Arsenal on to winning ways in the WSL as they have not yet won a WSL match in the 3 they have played in 2023..

Below is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team to take on Liverpool tonight:

🥁 Our starting XI to face Liverpool… COYG ✊ pic.twitter.com/rxV3gOmGpw — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 8, 2023

COYGW!!!!!

