Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Liverpool in WSL season-opener

It feels like we have been waiting forever, but the Barclays Women’s Super League season-opener is finally here! Today, Arsenal Women welcome Liverpool Women to Emirates Stadium for their first WSL game of the season. With attendance estimated to be around 53,000, this match could also set a new WSL attendance record.

With all new recruits available to play today and the possibility of seeing Beth Mead back on the pitch for some minutes, this should be one hell of an opening game of the season for us WSL-thirsty Gooners!

Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed Arsenal Women team, to face Liverpool at Emirates today:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

