Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Man City in must win WSL battle

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Man City in WSL battle by Michelle

So, Arsenal met Manchester City on home turf on Wednesday, managing to squeeze a 1-0 win out of a very tight match in which they secured their place in the FA Women’s Conti Cup Final, in extra-time with a goal from Stina Blackstenius.

Our Gunners are heading to Man City’s Academy Stadium today to take a different game to City and grind out a win – a MUST WIN if they are to stay in contention in their WSL title race. And, to be fair, the game is as significantly important to both teams..

Boss Eidevall started Wednesday’s match with a back 5, for the first time this season and it certainly held Man City. Three of Eidevall’s new international arrivals were in the starting line-up for Wednesday’s match too – D’Angelo, Kuhl & Pelova – while Williamson started in midfield again.

Here is Eidevall’s starting XI to take on Manchester City today:

COYGW!!!

