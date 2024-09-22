Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Man City in WSL blockbuster. Blackstenius leads the line!

Arsenal Women welcome Manchester City Women to N5 today, in the blockbuster WSL clash of the WSL Opening weekend. The wait is over! Arsenal Women’s  2024/25 Barclays Women’s Super League season begins today, at home at Emirates Stadium.

This is a top-of-the-table clash, with Man City finishing 2nd in the WSL last season and Arsenal Women finishing 3rd. Both teams will be going all-out for the 3 points available and to try and stomp their dominance on the season ahead.

Here’s Eidevall’s confirmed team to get the job done at N5 today:

COYG!!!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
My predicted Arsenal Women lineup to face Man City in Blockbuster WSL clash – what’s yours?
BK Hacken boss hoping Arsenal “wear themselves out” in WSL clash with Man City Women
Opta supercomputer gives Arsenal Women a 16% chance of winning the WSL this season. Really?
Posted by

Tags Confirmed Arsenal Women Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors