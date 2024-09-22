Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Man City in WSL blockbuster. Blackstenius leads the line!

Arsenal Women welcome Manchester City Women to N5 today, in the blockbuster WSL clash of the WSL Opening weekend. The wait is over! Arsenal Women’s 2024/25 Barclays Women’s Super League season begins today, at home at Emirates Stadium.

This is a top-of-the-table clash, with Man City finishing 2nd in the WSL last season and Arsenal Women finishing 3rd. Both teams will be going all-out for the 3 points available and to try and stomp their dominance on the season ahead.

Here’s Eidevall’s confirmed team to get the job done at N5 today:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🫡 Little with the armband

🤩 Mariona makes her WSL debut

🏎️ Blackstenius leads the line Let’s start as we mean to go on, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 22, 2024

COYG!!!

