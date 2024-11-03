Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Man United in WSL clash of the weekend

Arsenal Women currently sit 5th in the Barclays WSL table, while Manchester United Women are in the top 3, behind Chelsea and Manchester City. A win for our Gunners today would see us move ahead of the Reds on the leaderboard.

This games is Arsenal’s head coach, Renee Slegers, 3rd match at the helm. With 2 wins in 2, a win today could really see our Gunners start to make it back to where they belong – in the top 3 of the WSL..

Here is Renee Slegers confirmed team, to face Manchester United today:

🟣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 💫 Williamson returns to the lineup

⚓️ Walti in the middle

🏎️ Mariona and Foord down the wing COME ON YOU GUNNERS 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 3, 2024

COYGW!

Michelle M

