Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Man United – Lacasse and Mead both start

It’s matchday and Emirates will be bouncing! Arsenal Women v Manchester United WSL match kicks off at 12.30PM UK today, at a SOLD OUT Emirates Stadium.

A historic match for Arsenal Women – selling out the Emirates Stadium for the first time in their history – and a new WSL attendance record to boot!

Arsenal & Manchester United are as hungry as eachother, for the possible 3 WSL points up for grabs today, which should make for a magnificent game of football! I want to see our Gunners on fire today – I hope they come out with ALL GUNS BLAZING!

You can watch all the action live on SkySports Main Event or on the FA Player.

Here is Eidevall’s starting XI for this historic match:

COYGW!

