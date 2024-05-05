Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Manchester City in big WSL clash – Maanum starts

Today we see Arsenal Women travel north, to face Man City on their home turf, in the penultimate game of the WSL season. Our Gunners sit 3rd in the WSL table but crucially, if Arsenal can record their first ever win away to the Cityzens, we could leapfrog Chelsea to take 2nd place in the WSL – yes, we’ll most likely be back to 3rd position after Chelsea play the relegrated Robins this eveniing, but it would be nice to see some movement on the table!

What all the action live on BBC1 – match kicks off at 14:15 UK.

It is not going to be an easy match for our Gunners today but I’m holding out for a positive result – our Gunners often surprise us when it comes to the big games that matter.. Here is the confirmed team that Eidevall believes can make the difference today:

COYGW!

Let’s do Chelsea a favour, eh?

Michelle M

