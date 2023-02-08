Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Manchester City – Pelova starts

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Manchester City in Conti Cup Semi-Final by Michelle
Arsenal Women welcome Manchester City Women to Meadow Park this evening 8th February, kick-off 19:15 UK, in the semi-final of the FA Women’s Conti Cup.
Introducing our starting XI 👋 #ContiCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TcnFYzRmkZ
— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 8, 2023
