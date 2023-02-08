Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Manchester City – Pelova starts

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Manchester City in Conti Cup Semi-Final by Michelle

Arsenal Women welcome Manchester City Women to Meadow Park this evening 8th February, kick-off 19:15 UK, in the semi-final of the FA Women’s Conti Cup.

 

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Eidevall admits he needs to get his tactics right against Man City Women tonight
UEFA Women’s Champions League live draw. Arsenal face Roma, PSG or Bayern Munich
Arsenal Women Williamson & Wubben-Moy in England squad for Arnold Clark Cup – but no Nobbs..
Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs