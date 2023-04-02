Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women Team to face Manchester City – Leah Williamson Captain

Confirmed Arsenal Women Team to face Manchester City by Michelle

As match days go, this is a mammoth one today, between two of the the top four WSL title race contenders.

in Arsenal‘s most recent match against Bayern Munich they picked up some fairly significant injuries. Captain Kim Little had to leave the pitch within the first 10 minutes and remains unavailable for today’s clash with Manchester City. Katie McCabe also picked up an injury, after a collision, but may be available for today’s match with Eidevall saying he is “hopeful for her participation.” 

Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Steph Catley all remain unavailable due to injuries.

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team to take on Manchester City today:

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Arsenal Women v Manchester City in yet another WSL table-changing weekend
Arsenal Women need to beat Manchester City to keep their WSL title hopes on track
Arsenal Women’s Manuela Zinsberger “we want to win every trophy!”
Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs