Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Paris FC in must win UWCL qualifier by Michelle

Arsenal Women face Paris FC at Linkoping Arena today, kick-off 14:00 UK. The confirmed Arsenal Women team starting XI is detailed below. Steph Catley is starting instead of Katie McCabe, and Stina Blackstenius is starting instead of Alessia Russo – these are the only changes to the starting XI that faced Linkoping on 6th September.

Arsenal Women MUST WIN this UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifier, to ensure they progress to Round 2 of the competition..

COYGW!!

