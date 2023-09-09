Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Paris FC in must win UWCL qualifier by Michelle
Arsenal Women face Paris FC at Linkoping Arena today, kick-off 14:00 UK. The confirmed Arsenal Women team starting XI is detailed below. Steph Catley is starting instead of Katie McCabe, and Stina Blackstenius is starting instead of Alessia Russo – these are the only changes to the starting XI that faced Linkoping on 6th September.
Arsenal Women MUST WIN this UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifier, to ensure they progress to Round 2 of the competition..
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🇦🇺 @stephcatley returns
🇳🇴 @FMaanum starts
🇸🇪 @SBlackstenius in attack
COME ON YOU GUNNERS ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9dASyKwfE6
— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 9, 2023
COYGW!!
Michelle Maxwell
