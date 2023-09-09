Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Paris FC in must win UWCL qualifier

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Paris FC in must win UWCL qualifier by Michelle

Arsenal Women face Paris FC at Linkoping Arena today, kick-off 14:00 UK. The confirmed Arsenal Women team starting XI is detailed below. Steph Catley is starting instead of Katie McCabe, and Stina Blackstenius is starting instead of Alessia Russo – these are the only changes to the starting XI that faced Linkoping on 6th September.

Arsenal Women MUST WIN this UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifier, to ensure they progress to Round 2 of the competition..

COYGW!!

stina blackstenius

