Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Reading – Blackstenius not in starting XI..

Arsenal are back in WSL action this evening against 9th place Reading, at Meadow Park. Kick-off 18:45 UK. If you’re not going to the match it is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 18:30. After the WSL matches already played today this game really is another MUST WIN for Arsenal if they are to stay in contention with Chelsea, Man United and Man City..

Arsenal Team News:

Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema & Teyah Goldie remain unavailable due to ACL injuries. Steph Catley is not available due to a non-contact foot injury.

The good news is that we may see Sabrina D’Angelo start in goal for our Gunners today having recovered from an injury picked up during international break. We may also see Lina Hurtig back in Arsenal’s front-line armoury as Eidevall has “high hopes” that both players will be in Arsenal’s matchday squad today..

Below is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team to face Reading today:

COYGW!!

