Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Reading in FA League Cup clash

Arsenal Women are heading to the Select Car Leasing Stadium this evening, to take on Reading, in their 5th and final match of the Women’s Conti Cup group rounds.

Our Gunners are top of their Group D but Tottenham are yapping at their heels, in 2nd place.

A win away to Reading this evening will ensure Arsenal Women qualify at the top of their group, and secure their place in the knockout rounds of the Conti Cup (of which they are the reigning champions). Anything less than a win could see us finish 2nd, if Tottenham win their game against Southampton on Thursday.

Here’s the team that the boss, Jonas Eidevall, believes can take us one step closer to a consecutive Conti Cup win:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🚀 @SBlackstenius leads the line

⚓️ @kyracooneyx in midfield

❤️ @leahcwilliamson returns to the matchday squad Come on you Gunners! 💪 pic.twitter.com/UIcEZ1xYG0 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 24, 2024

