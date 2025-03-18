Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Real Madrid in UWCL QF

Arsenal Women will be taking on Real Madrid Women this evening, in the 1st leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025.

The 2024-25 season marks Arsenal’s return to the Champions League group stage after missing out the previous year. Their journey began in the early qualifying rounds, where they overcame challenges from Rangers, Rosenborg, and BK Häcken to secure their place among Europe’s elite. Under the guidance of new coach Renée Slegers, who took over in October 2025, Arsenal are once again aiming to make their mark on the continental stage.

Can Arsenal wipe the floor with Real Madrid this evening?

Here is Renee Slegers confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Real Madrid:

What do you think of the confirmed lineup Gooners?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Russo, McCabe & Williamson: The Key to Arsenal’s Madrid battle in Women’s Champions League QF
Can Arsenal wipe the floor with Real Madrid in upcoming Women’s Champions League QF?
Match Review: Dominant Arsenal Women avoid first half scare to seal all three points v Everton
Posted by

Tags Confirmed Arsenal Women Team

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors