Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Real Madrid in UWCL QF

Arsenal Women will be taking on Real Madrid Women this evening, in the 1st leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025.

The 2024-25 season marks Arsenal’s return to the Champions League group stage after missing out the previous year. Their journey began in the early qualifying rounds, where they overcame challenges from Rangers, Rosenborg, and BK Häcken to secure their place among Europe’s elite. Under the guidance of new coach Renée Slegers, who took over in October 2025, Arsenal are once again aiming to make their mark on the continental stage.

Can Arsenal wipe the floor with Real Madrid this evening?

Here is Renee Slegers confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Real Madrid:

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴 🎯 Cooney-Cross in the centre

⚡ Mead and Mariona up top

🏎️ Blackstenius leads the line COME ON YOU GUNNERS 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 18, 2025

What do you think of the confirmed lineup Gooners?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

