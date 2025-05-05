Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Seagulls, in penultimate WSL game of the season

Arsenal Women head to Broadfield Stadium in Crawley this afternoon, for their final away fixture of this WSL season. Our Gunners will be looking for a far superior performance after their 5-2 defeat to Aston Villa last week. Arsenal will be eager to regain momentum ahead of their final WSL game of the season against Man United this coming Saturday, and their UEFA Women’s Champions League final clash against Barcelona on 24th May.

A win for Arsenal today would secure 2nd spot in the WSL and Champions League football for next season, irrespective of the result in the final game of the season, against Manchester United.

This is the Confirmed Arsenal Women Team that Renee Slegers believes can achieve the necessary win over The Seagulls today:

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴 🧱 Williamson and Catley at the back

🪄 Maanum in the middle

🫡 Little captains the side COME ON YOU GUNNERS! 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 5, 2025

