Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Southampton – Kuhl and Codina start

Our Arsenal Women are at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton this evening, ready to take on Southampton Women in the Women’s Continental Cup 2024.

Our Gunners will go head-to-head with an Arsenal club legend this evening as Southampton are coached by Marieanne Spacey-Cale.

A record crowd is expected at St Mary’s this evening, with over 12,500 tickets sold already, but for those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on Southampton’s Saints Play platform for £2.

Arsenal Women are favourites to win the Cup, having beat Chelsea 3-1 to win the cup in 2023, but our Gunners have to play through all rounds this time around, as they failed to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024.

Without further ado, here is Eidevall’s starting XI for tonight’s Conti Cup clash:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….