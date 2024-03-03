Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Tottenham in NLD at sold-out Emirates stadium

After recently returning from international duty, Arsenal Women are back in domestic action today, our as Gunners welcome arch North London rivals Tottenham to a sold-out Emirates stadium. Kick-off 12.30pm today. You can watch all the action live on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer.

Arsenal Women set a new WSL attendance record in their clash with Manchester United at the Emirates, before the international break. The attendance was 60,160. And today marks the first time that Arsenal Women will have sold out N5 in back to back fixtures there, which is a remarkable achievement for club and fans alike.

Our Gunners will be seeking revenge, after we lost to 1-0 away to Tottenham before the winter break – the first defeat our Gunners have ever suffered against Tottenham.

Below is Jonas Eidevall’s starting Xi for todays WSL clash:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 @lottewubbenmoy and @laiacodina5 at the back

🫡 Captain Kim in the middle

⚡️ @alessiarusso7 leads the line Ready to meet that sold-out Emirates Stadium 🥰 pic.twitter.com/KU7GtrHj8d — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 3, 2024

