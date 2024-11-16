Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Tottenham, in north London derby WSL clash

Today is north London derby day! Arsenal Women head across to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face arch-rivals Tottenham Women. Last time out, Tottenham beat our Gunners for the first time in the team’s history, and our Gunners have won seven of our nine games against Tottenham in the WSL.

Arsenal Women remain unbeaten since the departure of head coach, Jonas Eidevall, after a faltering start to their WSL season. With Renee Slegers at the helm (interim) our girls seem to be going from strength to strength. Let’s hope we’re the winners today!

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Tottenham:

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴 ❤️ Williamson and Little make their 150th WSL appearance

🔙 Mariona returns to the XI

🦊 Fox at the back COME ON YOU GUNNERS 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 16, 2024

Today’s game will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK.

COYGW!!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….