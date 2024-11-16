Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Tottenham, in north London derby WSL clash

Today is north London derby day! Arsenal Women head across to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face arch-rivals Tottenham Women. Last time out, Tottenham beat our Gunners for the first time in the team’s history, and our Gunners have won seven of our nine games against Tottenham in the WSL.

Arsenal Women remain unbeaten since the departure of head coach, Jonas Eidevall, after a faltering start to their WSL season. With Renee Slegers at the helm (interim) our girls seem to be going from strength to strength. Let’s hope we’re the winners today!

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Tottenham:

Today’s game will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK.

COYGW!!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Renee Slegers provides Arsenal Women team update, ahead of NLD WSL clash v Tottenham
With North London bragging rights at stake, can Arsenal Women win the derby v Tottenham today?
tottenham v arsenal
“We are the underdogs” says Vilahamn, ahead of Tottenham’s NLD clash with Arsenal Women
Posted by

Tags Confirmed Arsenal Women Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors