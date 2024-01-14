Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Watford in FA Cup tie – Emily Fox starts

Arsenal Women are back in action today, in their first match of 2024. Our Gunners will welcome Watford Women to Meadow Park, kick-off 1PM UK.

If you don’t have tickets, you can watch the match live on The FA Player.

Today’s match against Watford is the 4th round of the Women’s FA Cup. With our Gunners hungry for domestic silverware this year, this match is as important as any if they are to progress to the final stages of the competition and hopefully pick up the silverware for the first time in a number of years.

Fans should also watch out for 3 of Arsenal’s young Gunners today – all of whom are currently on loan to Watford and playing against their parent club today, after Eidevall granted permission.

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team to face Watford today:

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🆕 Fox makes debut

©️ McCabe skippers the side

⚡️ Russo leads the line Let's do this, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/YoFDPBzrMY — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 14, 2024

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

