Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Watford in FA Cup tie – Emily Fox starts

Arsenal Women are back in action today, in their first match of 2024. Our Gunners will welcome Watford Women to Meadow Park, kick-off 1PM UK.

If you don’t have tickets, you can watch the match live on The FA Player.

Today’s match against Watford is the 4th round of the Women’s FA Cup. With our Gunners hungry for domestic silverware this year, this match is as important as any if they are to progress to the final stages of the competition and hopefully pick up the silverware for the first time in a number of years.

Fans should also watch out for 3 of Arsenal’s young Gunners today – all of whom are currently on loan to Watford and playing against their parent club today, after Eidevall granted permission.

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team to face Watford today:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Arsenal must not under-estimate their opponents today in Women’s FA Cup tie v Watford
Arsenal injury update ahead of Women’s FA Cup tie with Watford today
My predicted Arsenal Women line-up to face Watford – what’s yours?
Posted by

Tags arsenal women confirmed team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors