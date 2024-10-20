Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face West Ham in London Derby WSL clash

Suffice to say that Arsenal Women have not had the best start to the season. After 4 WSL games our Gunners are sitting 6th on the WSL table. Arsenal lost 2-1 to Chelsea, in front of 46,000 fans, after which Head Coach, Jonas Eidevall, resigned from his position at The Arsenal.

Our Gunners then won their UWCL game against Valerenga, 4-1, with 4 individual goals all from different players midweek. Hopefully this will give our Gunners some confidence ahead of today’s clash in the London Derby, against the Hammers, who are currently languishing in the WSL relegation zone.

Interim head coach, Renee Slegers, has confirmed the starting XI who she believes can win our Gunners 3 valuable points today:

🧱 Catley and Codina at the back

🙌 350 up for captain Little

🔌 Maanum in the midfield

COME ON YOU GUNNERS ✊

COYGW!!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….