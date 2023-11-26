Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face West Ham – All three Matilda’s start

Arsenal Women welcome West Ham today, and my anticipation is for Manuela Zinsberger to reassume her position as the goalkeeper, displacing Sabrina D’angelo despite D’angelo’s commendable performance against Southampton. Zinsberger has demonstrated greater solidity and confidence lately, making her the preferred choice for the top spot.

The defensive lineup is expected to comprise Steph Catley, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Amanda Ilestedt, and Katie McCabe. Wubben-Moy and Ilestedt have formed a formidable partnership at the center-back position, bringing out the best in each other. McCabe, who was rested during the Cup game, is likely to make a direct return to the starting lineup.

In the midfield, a trio of Kyra Cooney-Cross, Victoria Pelova, and Frida Maanum is envisaged, with Cooney-Cross and Pelova positioned deeper and Maanum just ahead. Cooney-Cross has been a stabilizing force since her summer signing, while Pelova’s recent excellent form and Maanum’s impressive contributions, including a goal and assist in the last game, make them key midfield components.

For the attacking trio, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo, and Beth Mead are expected to lead the frontline. With reports of Blackstenius nursing an injury, her availability for the match remains uncertain.

—————————————————

So let’s see which team Eidevall has chosen….. Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius miss out today due to minor injuries .

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Arsenal Women linked with yet another Matilda
Match Preview: Arsenal v West Ham in Women’s Super League Sunday clash
My predicted Arsenal Women line-up v West Ham – what’s yours?
Posted by

Tags West Ham Women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors