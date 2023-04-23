Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Wolfsburg in UWCL clash – McCabe captain

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Wolfsburg in UWCL clash by Michelle

With so many injuries in the Arsenal Women camp right now, our Gunners trip to German to take on Wolfsburg, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final 1st leg, will need every bit of strength from every player on the pitch.

Losing captain Kim Little for the rest of the season, followed swiftly by a devastating ACL injury to vice-captain Leah Williamson could leave the team without that necessary leader.

Eidevall has also confirmed that Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig have not travelled to Germany for the match, due to injury.

Here’s the team that Eidevall believes can do what needs to be done against Wolfsburg, to get the right result:

OUR STARTING XI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Yxt7Mfn3R — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 23, 2023

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

