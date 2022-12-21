Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Zurich in must win UWCL group battle by Michelle

Arsenal go into battle against Zurich in Switzerland tonight with kick-off at 17.45 UK. This is a MUST WIN battle for our Gunners if we are to secure top spot in Group C of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, with boss Jonas Eidevall saying a win for our gunners tonight is Very important.

Arsenal have already guaranteed their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals BUT if they can secure a strong win away against Zurich tonight they will ensure their top spot in Group C and go into the Quarter Finals in the strongest position possible.

Assuming that our Gunners win tonight, the other Group C battle tonight is between 2nd place Lyon and 3rd place Juventus. The winning team in that battle will secure 2nd spot in Group C. If they draw then reigning champions Lyon will still secure 2nd spot. This is the last match of the UWCL group stage and the last match before the winter break and there is still everything to play for!

With Beth Mead her teammate and partner Vivianne Miedema both out of action with long term ACL injuries, here is my predicted lineup to face Zurich tonight:

Zinsberger

Williamson (C), Wubben-Moy, Weinrother

Catley, Walti, Maanum

Nobbs, McCabe, Foord

Blackstenius

Subs: Marckese, Beattie, Maritz, Rafaelle, Little, Hurtig, Iwabuchi and Agyemang

I’m hoping we see a lot more of Lina Hurtig tonight and it would be amazing if Kim Little comes on to captain in the 2nd half.

Without further ado, here is Eidevall’s confirmed starting XI:

