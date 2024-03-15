Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to take on Chelsea at the Bridge

This game is the talk of the town! Will London be Red or Blue tonight? This is a WSL top-of-the-table, and potentially table-changing, London derby clash, with all the ingredients to make it a must-watch match tonight! Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women will take place at a pretty full Stamford Bridge Stadium tonight, with kick-off at 7PM UK. You can watch all the action live on Sky Sports. SO EXCITED!

Without further ado, this is Jonas Eidevall’s starting XI:

Michelle M

