Confirmed Arsenal Women team to take on Chelsea at the Bridge

This game is the talk of the town! Will London be Red or Blue tonight? This is a WSL top-of-the-table, and potentially table-changing, London derby clash, with all the ingredients to make it a must-watch match tonight! Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women will take place at a pretty full Stamford Bridge Stadium tonight, with kick-off at 7PM UK. You can watch all the action live on Sky Sports. SO EXCITED!

Without further ado, this is Jonas Eidevall’s starting XI:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Little wears the armband

🇳🇱 Pelova in midfield

🇸🇪 Blackstenius leads the line COME ON YOU GUNNERS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHAfMwCHkQ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 15, 2024

COYG! COYG! COYG!

Michelle M

