Confirmed Arsenal Women team to take on unbeaten Man City

Arsenal Women return to Meadow Park today, for the first time since the final WSL game of last season. Our Gunners first 2 home games of the season were played at Emirates Stadium, with their opening game of the WSL season against Liverpool smashing the previous WSL attendance record, with a crowd of 54,115 in attendance.

Meadow Park has a capacity of 4,500 and tickets for this game were sold out within one hour of going on sale. It should be interesting to see our Gunners back at Boreham Wood today. When Arsenal Women played Man City at Meadow Park in April 2023 last season, our Gunners won 2-1 – hopefully that’s a good omen for today!

Without further ado, here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team to face Man City today:

Our starting XI ❤️ 🇸🇪 @amandailestedt returns

🇳🇱 Victoria Pelova starts

🇨🇦 @cloe_lacasse in attack pic.twitter.com/d1CbvcAgLl — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 5, 2023

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

