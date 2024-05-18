Confirmed Arsenal Women team v Brighton – D’Angelo in goal, Miedema on bench

We will see our Gunners kick-off against Brighton’s Seagulls at 3PM UK today, in what may be one of the final WSL matches to be played at Meadow Park, on WSL Final Day.

Arsenal Women are 3rd in the WSL table, which will be their final league position this season as, win or lose today, our Gunners position will not change. That said, our girls will want to end the season on a high with a win against 9th placed Brighton.

We will see Vivianne Miedema & Sabrina D’Angelo in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the final time today. Hopefully we can all give them a good send-off, as it’s been a very upsetting week for us Gooners, particularly with the departure of Arsenal legend and WSL top goalscorer Viv..

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s starting XI, ready to do the business today:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🇺🇸 @___emilyfox at right back

🇦🇺 @kyracooneyx in midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @bmeado9 on the wing COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/b12XxLJAOS — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 18, 2024

