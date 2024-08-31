Confirmed Arsenal Women team v Southampton -1st start for Caldentey but no Mead/Wubben-Moy..

Arsenal Women face Championship side Southampton in their final pre-season friendly, before the WSL 2024-25 season commences on Saturday 22nd September. Today’s match, being played at St Mary’s Stadium, kicks off at 1.30PM UK.

Mariona Caldentey makes her debut start today for our Gunners. Alessia Russo leads the line with Stina Blackstenius on the bench. Lia Walti is also on the bench – Blackstenius and Walti are both returning from injury. Notably missing though, from the Team News below is that Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead are not included in the squad for this match. Eidevall previously omitted the pair from the squad that faced Chelsea, in their pre-season friendly on their US Tour citing that it was a ‘precautionary‘ decision for both players. Hopefully they will be match fit for Arsenal’s first round qualifier against Rangers on 4th September.

Eidevall’s confirmed team to face Southampton:

💜 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 💎 🦊 Fox returns to the XI

⚡️ Caldentey makes her first start

🏎️ Russo leads the line COME ON YOU GUNNERS! 💪 pic.twitter.com/6WhHCYSoil — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 31, 2024

COYGW!

