Confirmed Arsenal Women´s team to face Lyon in Champions League clash by Michelle

Our Gunners face Olympique Lyonnais Feminin at Emirates Stadium tonight, kick-off 8PM UK. This is Arsenal’s last but one group stage match in the Champions League. In the first leg played in October Arsenal won the battle with an astonishing 5-1 scoreline against current reigning champions Lyon.

If Arsenal, win this match they guarantee their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout rounds. If Lyon win against Arsenal and Juventus win against Zurich tonight then Lyon would retain their 2nd place position, with Juventus 2 points behind them in 3rd. If Lyon lose tonight and Juventus win, Juve would move to 2nd spot. The two would then need to fight it out in their match on 21st December, the last match before the winter break. All very complicated lol! Anyway, suffice to say that every team will be giving it their all to win tonight!

My predicted Arsenal line-up to face Lyon tonight:

Zinsberger

Williamson (C), Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle

Catley, Walti, Maanum

Miedema, McCabe, Foord

Blackstenius

Subs: Marckese, Beattie, Maritz, Weinrother, Nobbs, Iwabuchi and Hurtig

And here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed line-up:

OUR ARSENAL XI 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OpM5aUPY1s — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 15, 2022

Michelle Maxwell

