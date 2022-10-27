Confirmed Arsenal Women´s team to face Zurich tonight – Miedema starts…

Confirmed Arsenal Women´s team to face Zurich tonight at Emirates By Michelle

Arsenal Women are thundering through the games that keep coming thick and fast, with no more than three or 4 day breaks, in which they have to celebrate, come back down, train and prepare for the next big game. The Gunners continued their incredible winning run at the weekend with a 2-0 away win over Liverpool, meeting the current record of 12 consecutive WSL game wins. Tonight they face Zurich at Emirates Stadium in their next Champions League match, after a spectacular 5-1 away win over reigning champions Lyon last week.

Eidevall mentioned ´tired legs´ a few times in his post-match review of the Liverpool game. With the gruelling schedule Jonas Eidevall will be making as many changes as possible to try and keep some fresh legs for the weekend, when Arsenal Women play their next WSL game against West Ham at Meadow Park (and hope to smash the current WSL record of 12 consecutive game wins!)

A good few of the players that started on the bench against Liverpool at the weekend will surely be starters tonight, which includes Marckese, Williams*, Beattie, Maritz, Reid*, Nobbs, Miedema. Iwabuchi and Agyemang*

* Arsenal Women youth teams

The choice of line-up is in Jonas´ hands but we think Miedema will surely be in the starting line-up as she´s only played 15-20 minutes from the bench in the last 2 games, while Maanum has played a stormer in the No.10 shirt on those 2 occasions. Could Nobbs & Beattie start? Both are great players that again, have only had very limited play from the bench recently. And, of course, Iwabuchi who has had no more than 5 minutes of play since the start of this season!

For now though we just have wait for the confirmed Arsenal team for tonight´s game.

And here it is….

