Confirmed Arsenal Womens team to take on Liverpool today

The Arsenal Women are playing at Liverpool this after in the hope of a big win to take them back to the top of the Womens Super League after losing out on goal difference to Man United last week.

They can take great heart in having beaten the European Champions Lyon in France and midweek, and with performances like that they should be able to beat anyone in the world right now.

But Liverpool did shock Chelsea on the opening day of this season but have lost every game since, so I think we can consider that to be just an anomaly and the Gunners should have little trouble continuing our unbeaten run for the season.

We are just waiting for Jonas Eidevall to reveal his starting line-up and we will all be looking to see who the boss plays instead of the injured pair Williamson and Rafaelle in the centre-back position, and here finally is his confirmed starting XI…

🥁 Introducing our starting XI… 🇦🇹 Manu between the posts

🇳🇴 Frida as the 10

🇦🇺 Caitlin down the wing COME ON YOU GUNNERS 💖 pic.twitter.com/0lcrRRqCMF — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 23, 2022

That’s a pretty strong line up in my eyes. What do you think?

