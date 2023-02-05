Confirmed Arsenal Women’s team to take on West Ham. Zinsberger starts, Williamson midfield..

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to take on West Ham. Zinsberger starts, Williamson midfield.. by Michelle

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall confirmed in his pre-West Ham Presser (see full interview below) that Lia Walti is the only player not match-fit as our Gunners head to Dagenham today to take on West Ham Women in the Barclays Women’s Super League. The game kicks off at 18.45 this evening, Sunday 5th February, and you can watch live on Sky Sports.

Form Guide tells us that Arsenal should get an easy three points

With Lia Walti not yet match-fit Eidevall could pull Leah Williamson forward to the midfield as he has done on a few occasions recently or he could start new international recruit Victoria Pelova in midfield.

In goal, Marckese played the last game when Arsenal beat Leeds United 9-0 in the Vitality FA Cup 4th round, with D’Angelo playing her debut match in the previous game to that when Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Conti Cup quarter-finals. So could we see Zinsberger back between the sticks today for our Gunners?

Without further ado, below is Eidevall’s confirmed Arsenal Women team for this evening’s match. COYGW!!

A MUST WIN if Arsenal are to get back into the top 3!

TEAM NEWS IS IN 👀 pic.twitter.com/sgXXavQJP3 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 5, 2023

