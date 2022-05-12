Confirmed Arsenal XI for today’s trip to rivals Tottenham

The teams are out for tonight’s big North London Derby clash, where Arsenal are hoping to secure a win over Tottenham which will secure their place in the Champions League.
The two sides come into this with differing form, but with home advantage and with so much motivation for victory, it would be naive to expect anything from today’s matchup.
We were well aware that both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney were to miss out, with the pair still unlikely to feature again this season, but Ben White and Bukayo Saka were doubts for the selection according to the boss. With this in mind, we opted with the following predicted XI earlier on today:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu Holding Gabriel Cedric
Odegaard Elneny Xhaka
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
As you can see below, we was spot on.
🚨 NLD TEAMNEWS!
🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back
💪 Elneny x Xhaka in midfield
🌶 Bukayo Saka starts! #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/daGofbP1Ps
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2022
How do you expect the fixture to play out after seeing the Gunners starting XI?
Patrick
Come on you gunners
Come on Saka – silence the spuds!
COYG
COYG 🧡💚💜💛💙🤎🖤🤍♥️
Nice line up. I’m relieved to have Saka, common guys we can do it.
No Romero, that’s a good news. He has been in top form.
Let’s do it!
I really hope we win this but seeing Cedric their is not giving me much confidence. Tonight Tomiyasu should play any wing Son plays.
Yep
Son and Kulusevski are way to quick and clever for Holding. Huge defensive weakness. They are lined up to defend strongly while Arsenal flail in attack. Maybe a lucky goal like pool got. Conte can count on 2 on counterattack and 1 set piece . Arteta is giving them 3 pts and hoping to beat the others. Ramsdale can save the day.
White is obviously not ready so what do you expect Arteta to do?
Good question
Bar early goal we are not playing a very high line
Holding is still our best defender for me
He may not be fast or flashy but he sure can defend
Agree and good in the air to counter kane
Ha I don’t like this formation o. We should have showed Spuds some respect and go with the same formation like Chelsea. It’s easier to beat spuds playing them at their own tactics. I see a week link in C Soars his positional awareness is poor I hope Saka is fit enough to help out. This attacking formation may leave us open at the back. A 3-4-2-1 could have been better. I am not too optimistic I hope Arteta proves me wrong. I see Guadiola’s error in ArtetA I sincerely hope I am wrong
I agree with you. I would have gone for 3 – 4 – 3.
3: Tomiyasu, Holding and Gabriel
4: Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Tavares (I know but he is only wingback not leftback).
3: Saka, Nketiah & Martinelli.
Hope Arteta proves me wrong.
Sylvia
Perhaps Arteta will play a 3-4-3 with Saka right back.
I also don’t want us to leave any space open to Son
Lets do this! North London red forever!
We won when Tierney and Smith-Rowe skinned Doherty on the left wing. I think we should’ve fielded Tavares to help Martinelli give Royal a torrid time, but Tomiyasu could be very useful and dangerous in set-pieces
I worry as Saka is reportedly not at 100% match fitness but still starting the match. But let us see if he’ll be in the driving seat for Arsenal in the match but not a passenger in it for us. Why didn’t Arteta move Martinelli to the rightwing to start and ESR to leftwing to start if he doesn’t want to start Pepe at RW?
We have to be careful with SmithRowe, he is far too good to keep being benched, when you consider the likes of Nketiah, Xhaka and Elneny are playing ahead of him. I know positionally he is not the same, but the manager needs to be able to find a way to play his best players.
Support the Arsenal! Cmon guys support who is playing. This is the big one. Arteta decides who plays and how we play. In arteta we trust!!! Come on you GUNNERS 🤮🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵
Nice line up, I suspect Arteta is trying to play on Spurs intelligence,
First he makes them believe Saka is out, now he makes them feel he’s playing a 4-2-3-1 but I feel on the pitch the formation will change,
Spur’s attack is their strength, frustrate Son and Kane and Spurs will fall,
I just feel Tavares should have started, he adds aggression and speed to the team, though his prone to wrong passes, which could cost us a lot,
Either way, we should win, Spurs are weak mentally .
