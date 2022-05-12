Confirmed Arsenal XI for today’s trip to rivals Tottenham

The teams are out for tonight’s big North London Derby clash, where Arsenal are hoping to secure a win over Tottenham which will secure their place in the Champions League.

The two sides come into this with differing form, but with home advantage and with so much motivation for victory, it would be naive to expect anything from today’s matchup.

We were well aware that both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney were to miss out, with the pair still unlikely to feature again this season, but Ben White and Bukayo Saka were doubts for the selection according to the boss. With this in mind, we opted with the following predicted XI earlier on today:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu Holding Gabriel Cedric

Odegaard Elneny Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

As you can see below, we was spot on.

🚨 NLD TEAMNEWS! 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back

💪 Elneny x Xhaka in midfield

🌶 Bukayo Saka starts! #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/daGofbP1Ps — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2022

How do you expect the fixture to play out after seeing the Gunners starting XI?

Patrick