Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Brentford this afternoon

Arsenal have to put their loss to Everton behind them today when they face off with another physical side in Brentford today.

The Gunners didn’t lose any ground in the title race thanks to a surprise favour by our noisy neighbours, who beat Manchester City 1-0, but we cannot expect to get away scot-free should we suffer the same this weekend.

Our Emirates atmosphere will likely bring out the best in our side after a painful performance last weekend, and I firmly expect us to get straight back to winning ways.

We predicted an unchan5ged line-up from the defeat last weekend when predicting our XI earlier on today, and as you can see, we were on point.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 White at the back

🪄 Odegaard in midfield

📞 Eddie leading the line Let’s get back to winning ways – together! pic.twitter.com/k4Vzje7BcX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 11, 2023

Do you expect us to struggle today?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – JUSTARSENAL SHOW – A first ever video from ADMIN PAT talking about the changes needed for tomorrow’s game with Brentford. It’s a test, it’s short, it’s raw without any editing, and I WILL get better lol, but let me know your first impressions please…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids