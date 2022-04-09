Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Brighton this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, where the below Arsenal XI will take on Brighton.
🚨 Team news…
🧱 Xhaka starts at left-back
💪 Sambi in midfield
🎺 Laca leads the line
COME ON YOU GUNNERS!! ✊
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2022
The Gunners will be desperate to get back to winning ways and keep our foot on the pedal as we look to close in on a return to the Champions League, and the manager has reacted to his latest injury crisis to drop Granit Xhaka in at left-back, with Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe likely to drop a little deeper than they would like to make up for the absence of the Swiss and Thomas Partey from the middle of the park.
This could be deemed an interesting decision, with and one which will definitely come under scrutiny if it backfires, but Xhaka has operated in the role previously, although it could be a weakened midfield for today’s clash.
Patrick
61 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m not comfortable with this starting XI. Holding should have been brought in to allow Cedric play left back
Our undoing to the end of the season is having a thin squad
Tierney out of the season.
Partey back mid May..
Hoping we don’t suffer from another injury to vital players..
I understand Arteta not trusting Taraves at left back at the moment but I was thinking holding would have come in while white play rb and cedric play lb. Well, arteta knows better. We need the three points badly…
With games remaining, I think Spurs are favourites for that 4th position but nothing is impossible. We can go on a decent run and grab it provided we don’t have major injuries anymore…COYG
Good attacking intention by having Smith-Rowe and Odegaard flanking Lokonga. Xhaka would likely stay behind to protect Martinelli, so our left wing would be safe
My only concern is Trossard’s and Welbeck’s pace. Brighton obviously want to play a counter-attacking football, so White’s long ball will be needed to split their defense
Basically 3 5 3 formation when on the attack with xhaka and lokonga in the hole ahead of a three men defence ,with five attacker ahead of the lot.on the defence , xhaka joins moves to left back .Very offensive formation like you rightly said. Xhaka will need to work his socks off today and he needs to cover a lot of grounds to make this work. hopefully we get a win.
I think Arteta chose to take higher risk because we play at home and Brighton had difficulties in scoring
Dont agree with xhaka at left back, i think Holding should have played and the midfield looks a bit lightweight. Arteta persisting with his 433 is a bit silly, he is shoehorning players in, instead of fitting the team around the players he has for a certain formation. We should still take care of Brighton but i am again confused into his thinking.
Even if its not the best we could do, the lineup would make a lot more sense with saka left back, xhaka in midfield and ESR at rw. Playing xhaka at left back is a massive, unnecessary risk imo. Concerned that esr, Sambi and Ode will be outplayed in midfield as well…
Saka would’ve been better
If we fail to win today it will be down to one thing: terrible finishing.
Looks like Man United will be out of top 4 soon enough.
They are already.
United are down in 7th right now!
I always knew we had only spurs to contend with for the 4th spot.united is will be completely out of contention come end of the month.
I will take elneny over lokonga. But Arteta knows better.
Arteta should do us a favor and drop lacazet for once.
Personally I’m a bit disappointed that Tavares isn’t starting at left back and Eddie isn’t in for Laca but happy enough with the team selected that declares a very positive approach and I believe we will get the result needed today
Enjoy the game all
I did say Tavares is finished at this club. Anyway, Xhaka at leftback is a walking penalty. I would have preferred Saka there and Pepé on the right.
Brighton have only score 1 goals In 7 games so far..I hope we don’t make them look like world class today
@Uzi Ozil
They’ve now score 2 goals in 8 matches…IJS
Exactly. And it has to be against Arsenal. Hoping to turn things around because Brighton are closing us down
Interesting choice from Arteta. Either praised for creative midfield that can score (if we win), or terrible midfield that gets ran through by defense and Xhaka on toast at LB.
My 2 cents would be Tavares at LB and Xhaka sitting back to cover him and help Tavares defend.
3 points and Arteta is a good manager, a loss and his man management is poor and hasn’t improved.
The end result will determine the wisdom of his decision
Feck… xhaka at left back. Did we not learn from last season.😵💫
I also am not sure about the team selection but Arteta is the manager and picks the team. Teams are going to win games and lose games between now and season end, manu just lost and Tottenham will lose games ( to us I’m sure) Come the end of the season Arteta has been given ample time, money and opportunities for us to be in the top 4. His decision making, team selections strategies have to be assessed and not being in the top 4 this season is a fail for me. If we do not make top 4 he should go. But if we make top 4 he should be offered a new contract.
Let’s get 3 points today!
COYG
What’s the point in having defenders on the bench when a CM starts at left back .
Seems to me that MA has opted to keep as close as possible to his ideal formation -(assuming no injuries, which of course we do have) – and that is why he has put Xhaka as LB and kept in Laca.
I WOULD HAVE BROUGHT IN HOLDING, WITH CEDRIC TO SWITCH SIDES, White as RBM kept Xhaka in his usual place and played Eddie for LACA, WHO IS NOW BASICALLY A BUSTED FLUSH, IN MY VIEW.
John fox, laca will score today! I do concur though he is waning
Basically 3 5 3 formation when on the attack with xhaka and lokonga in the hole ahead of a three men defence ,with five attacker ahead of the lot.on the defence , xhaka joins moves to left back .Very offensive formation like you rightly said. Xhaka will need to work his socks off today and he needs to cover a lot of grounds to make this work. hopefully we get a win.
The heat is on Arteta…u sold auba and let go of guenduoze for lokonga and no reasonable back up for Tierney an injuiry prone player…it’s time to access whether you were wise to let all of your backup go .if we are short in any department,it has no effect on top4..you and Edu had the time to fix ur mistake..I pray we make first four but if Arteta fails…he should just take the last game and honorably live arsenal for good.
I think it should be Elneny instead of Lokonga.
Lokonga is too weak, will be bullied far too easily.
Any link to watch
Midfield is weak!
Very poor so far, we need to step it up playing like a pre season friendly.
Odegaard is playing too deep..
We need him much more advance…
Tough to see what this team is about … but being outplayed in first quarter of a home match against a bottom half of table team is pretty worrying
👍👍
Very very flat in creativity…
Almost no creativity at all
Correct
No fecking midfield. We look pathetic.
No real surprise there
Shocking
The limits of arteta coming home to roost
Could see it coming, we’ve been playing backwards football. Where was Xhaka for the cross?
Wow…
Of course having 2 senior players in xhaka and lacazette doesn’t help
Slow 💤💤💤
Sinking to new depths
Don’t understand why Odegaard who is our most creative player is deep in midfield…
Europa Conference League here we come!
That’s for Man Utd
DaJuhi absolute pathetic performance. I was beginning to change my tune on Arteta but this is one step forward 3 steps back! I think this club is too big for him.
This is the last for the road after suffering for many years..😁😁even the most supportive of the process think no more process..proceed to sack the manager.
Need Xhaka in midfield because Odegaard and ESR pairing is too weak.
Looking to pass backwards too often, and no threat from either FB going forward.
Bit rich anyone blaming Lokonga or Tavares last game when neither played in months.
This one will come down to tactics and seeing if Arteta can counter Potter’s game plan.
So far we haven’t risen to the challenge when the pressure is on in the fight for 4th.
Agree
Perhaps big sam can get us over the line !!
We looks spent and this is looking bad with our weak bench. We need to play smart and bait brighton aggressive players into yellow cards to stop their dirty fouling. Saka and gabi being targeted specifically.
Full credit goes to our manager , he dreamed of top four challenge with this thin sqaud, no back up strikers he trust the injury prone players like partey and tierney, .lower teams have more quality back strikers than we have, our starting eleven striker is shit then we have nketiah thats says it all
Ohh my, are we even playing?
Lol as soon as I say that Gabby scored😂😂
Or maybe not?
Is it handball??
What on earth does Pepe need to get into the team. These are the kind of games he thrives on as Brighton play expansive football.
What Xhaka is doing playing left back is beyond me. Must we always play a left overload tactics?
Instead of chopping the team playing Xhaka in LB and Odegaard playing too deep, we should switch to a right overload tactics.
Xhaka should return to the midfield and Tavares should start but with Xhaka dropping deep to help him defensively. Elneny has more experience and should be starting in place of Lokonga. This frees Odegaard to play further up the field where he is more effective.
This means Pepe/Saka and the left and Martinelli on the right. Pepe needs to get some minutes at this point and Saka needs some rest.
Enough of this inverted winger shit. Play them as wingers and use the full width of the pitch. The way the season is going reminds me of the 2018/19 season under Emery when we couldn’t string together a decent run of games, at the business end of the season, with only a win needed to secure Champions League football.
Offside
I hate VAR
Waiting for the decision is purgatory
Are you at the game, Sue?