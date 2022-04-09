Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Brighton this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, where the below Arsenal XI will take on Brighton.

🚨 Team news… 🧱 Xhaka starts at left-back

💪 Sambi in midfield

🎺 Laca leads the line COME ON YOU GUNNERS!! ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2022

The Gunners will be desperate to get back to winning ways and keep our foot on the pedal as we look to close in on a return to the Champions League, and the manager has reacted to his latest injury crisis to drop Granit Xhaka in at left-back, with Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe likely to drop a little deeper than they would like to make up for the absence of the Swiss and Thomas Partey from the middle of the park.

This could be deemed an interesting decision, with and one which will definitely come under scrutiny if it backfires, but Xhaka has operated in the role previously, although it could be a weakened midfield for today’s clash.

Patrick