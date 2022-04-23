Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Man United this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s big matchup between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, with the two sides hoping to keep in the hunt for fourth place.
We predicted an unchanged line-up from our victory over Chelsea when naming our Predicted XI earlier on today, and you can see the confirmed team as posted on their official social media.
The Red Devils could overtake us in the table should they win by three or more goals, but given the form, the reverse scoreline would surely be the more likely.
I hate to get too carried away, as we know that this fixture can be anything but predictable at times, with all the players likely to be self-motivated by the rivalry that has grown over the years, but of all the teams in the hunt for the top four, their performances are the ones which are least deserving of it personally.
How do you expect the clash to play out after seeing the starting line-up?
Patrick
we wre extremly lucky to get the 3 points. there were times in the game that Tavares ans Cedric looked like amatures. I still believe Tavares is an awful player in almost every aspect exept athleticism.
What a win! Even if spurs beat Brentford our “tough” away fixture to west ham who will rest players is balanced by spurs game against Liverpool. Advantage us again as much as we tried to give it away.
7 goals in 2 games against Chelsea/United hopefully we’ve found our shooting boots too
Edward Nketiah was offside for the third goal.
Glad for Xhaka boom for getting on the score sheet. I remember he scored a goal similar to today’s against Man U during the 2017/18, if I’m right. Similar to this, he struck the ball with the outside of his boot through the laces, which swerved the ball away from the goalie leaving De Gea wrong-footed and caught in two minds.
If only he shoots more, he would have a decent goal record. I am happy we are linked with Gapko. That boy has terrific and fearsome shooting ability. We need players like that for some games where the opposition sits deep. Martinelli still needs to work on this aspect of his game – shooting with power from long range.
I have to say I am quite impressed about our goals record in these last two games.
We have recorded an impressive goals record against the likes of Spurs, united and chelsea.
And this is one of our worse season in term of goal record..
Kudos to everyone.