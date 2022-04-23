Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Man United this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s big matchup between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, with the two sides hoping to keep in the hunt for fourth place.

We predicted an unchanged line-up from our victory over Chelsea when naming our Predicted XI earlier on today, and you can see the confirmed team as posted on their official social media.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah ATT

🇳🇴 Odegaard MID

🇵🇹 Cedric DEF ⚡️ WE ARE THE ARSENAL 🔜 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/YRGfzH4mcS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2022

The Red Devils could overtake us in the table should they win by three or more goals, but given the form, the reverse scoreline would surely be the more likely.

I hate to get too carried away, as we know that this fixture can be anything but predictable at times, with all the players likely to be self-motivated by the rivalry that has grown over the years, but of all the teams in the hunt for the top four, their performances are the ones which are least deserving of it personally.

How do you expect the clash to play out after seeing the starting line-up?

Patrick

