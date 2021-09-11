Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Norwich in must-win matchup

The teams are out for today’s Premier League match where Arsenal will surely be set to get themselves off the foot of the table when they take on Norwich.
Both sides come into the clash on the back of three straight losses, and will be hoping for better fortunes today, but you have to feel sorry for the visiting side a little, who have had to take on Liverpool, Man City, Leicester and now have a trip to the Emirates to contend with.
Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka today, which some will believe is a plus for the home side, but the manager had mostly a full-strength squad of options available at his disposal, including Takehiro Tomiyasu whose work permit was only just approved in time to feature today.
With that in mind, the manager has selected the below as the team he believes will give us the best chance of getting our first win of the league season.
Do you think anyone deserved to be start this afternoon? Could this be the main XI and formation for much of the campaign?
Patrick
Looks good on paper. Could easily play as either 343 or 4231.
Got to my seat, the pitch is beautiful, the sun is shining, it’s great to be back! COYG
(Thanks Dan Kit 😊)
Nice one sue.
Yes Sue.
We are winning this game. No doubt about it.
COYG
👍
I need a seat as well
I always defer to somebody who actually goes to the game, something I had to give up eleven years ago. Enjoy the match Sue
That’s a nice lineup
All the best Gunners
Like it a lot if Partey/ESR aren’t quite fit.
Hard to tell if it’s 5 at the back or Niles is in midfield to be honest. You’d assume 5 but we’ll see.
Anyway my 1-0 Palace prediction is looking good so hopefully that bodes well for the 4-0 Arsenal one.
C’mon Arsenal!
Here’s to hoping for a decent result or performance. Anyone watching the Palace game? Vieira-ball starting to roll eh? I like how they defied the odds to give the spuds a fight instead of allowing themselves to get rolled over.
The lineup looks better that usual though no DM against a better team will always struggle lineup,
Let’s hope for a positive result.
COME ON YOU GUNNEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERS
Seems we missed a cheap striker….scored immediately for Palace. What a lacking director of football. Pathetic Edu.
@Sean Williams, he just made it two.
A brace on his debut. Not bad at all. He also looks sharp and seems to know exactly where the goal is.
Edouard and Zaha would’ve been good for Arsenal. Just hope our own sightings get to deliver.
Norwich City won’t make it easy for us today, but we just have to win.
COYG!!
If anything goes wrong for Arsenal this season, 3 people have to go including Edu. No accountability for him is wrong.
Arsenal will surely repent on missing Odossone and Tammy. Odossone scored for Crystal palace against Spurs….
A win is confirmed based on the line up. Only red cards will cause my prediction to be wrong. The team consists most of newly joined players want to prove themselves, home ground, Norwich on paper is weak.
*who
Great Spurs have lost…shite we did not sign Odsonne Eduoard. Edu??????
Just watched the Palace game. WoW!
COYG’ersssssssssss aghhhhh.
COYG
Relegation 6 pointer!
Interesting to see how our best XI at home vs 2nd worst team in thr PL will fare.
Anything but a big win surely means we are fighting relegation all season.
Hi Sean, let us support our players.
Im looking forward to this game.
I must say, that i like this line up.
Arteta needs to win games. He has to get a formation that will give him 3 points.
Im looking forward to That back 3.
Good to see that Arteta has finally noticed that Leno is not good enough to man our post.hoping for 3points today&goodluck to Ramsdale&Tomiyasu who are making their Arsenal league debut
balogun 2goals vs manure cedric on the bench vs norwich madness laca going in january
D Day….
I do hope we smash them but our midfield worries me. No Partey, not sure on AMN. Hope we are not fragile on their counter attack in the midfield. We should win, but must take care not to be open to sucker punches.
5 new signings in the line up with tavares on the bench. Arteta has all his signings except partey, let’s go
