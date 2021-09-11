Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Norwich in must-win matchup

The teams are out for today’s Premier League match where Arsenal will surely be set to get themselves off the foot of the table when they take on Norwich.

Both sides come into the clash on the back of three straight losses, and will be hoping for better fortunes today, but you have to feel sorry for the visiting side a little, who have had to take on Liverpool, Man City, Leicester and now have a trip to the Emirates to contend with.

Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka today, which some will believe is a plus for the home side, but the manager had mostly a full-strength squad of options available at his disposal, including Takehiro Tomiyasu whose work permit was only just approved in time to feature today.

With that in mind, the manager has selected the below as the team he believes will give us the best chance of getting our first win of the league season.

Here's how we line up for #ARSNOR 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 11, 2021

Do you think anyone deserved to be start this afternoon? Could this be the main XI and formation for much of the campaign?

Patrick