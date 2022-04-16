Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Southampton in must-win clash

The teams are out for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St Mary’s Stadium, with this Arsenal side set to take on Southampton.

Neither side comes into today’s outing in the best of form, with the Gunners losing both of their last two while the home side are winless in six, coincidentally conceding six in their last fixture also.

While you would think that the Gunners would be confident of a result with all things considered, there is key injury absentees as well as some disappointing performances which will be stuck in their mind, and you would hope that this team will give us the impetus to start the match brightly and look to assert things here today.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🇵🇹 Tavares returns to the XI

🇳🇴 Odegaard captains the side

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah starts up front#SOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2022

Looking at our bench we have very little to call upon if things are not going smoothly which has to be a huge worry, but all eyes will be on the likes of Nketiah and Tavares on their returns to the starting line-up.

What are your predictions after seeing the XI?

Patrick

