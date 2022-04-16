Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Southampton in must-win clash

The teams are out for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St Mary’s Stadium, with this Arsenal side set to take on Southampton.

Neither side comes into today’s outing in the best of form, with the Gunners losing both of their last two while the home side are winless in six, coincidentally conceding six in their last fixture also.

While you would think that the Gunners would be confident of a result with all things considered, there is key injury absentees as well as some disappointing performances which will be stuck in their mind, and you would hope that this team will give us the impetus to start the match brightly and look to assert things here today.

Looking at our bench we have very little to call upon if things are not going smoothly which has to be a huge worry, but all eyes will be on the likes of Nketiah and Tavares on their returns to the starting line-up.

What are your predictions after seeing the XI?

Patrick

  2. I got a feeling Nketiah and Tavares would maximize their chances today, since Xhaka is back to the left midfield position

    Spuds still can’t break Brighton. Ten more minutes before they draw or lose the game

      1. Brighton also had a difficult period like us, but they managed to change the situation by winning two difficult away games in a row. Unfortunately, their resurgence cost us as well

      1. I like Bissouma.
        I wish Arsenal can buy both Ruben Neves and Bissouma in the summer. Our midfield needs a complete overhaul.

        We need hardworking midfielders with Stamina and aggression.

        We can go for a 433 formation next season.

        Tierney Gabriel White Tomiyasu

        Bissouma Neves Partey

        Gnarby Martinelli Saka

        Martinelli and Pepe to rotate that CF role next season.

          1. Yes Andrey. If only wishes were horses.
            The truth is if we want to have a team that can get to the level of Liverpool and Man City, we have to spend more.

            I like the Liverpool model. They play a high defensive line. Their 3 man midfield is very strong and aggressive. They press so good.

            Bissouma has Stamina. A proper defensive midfielder. He is composed on the ball

            Neves is very good in breaking opposition lines. He moves forward. Very good in set pieces. Has the required intensity.These 2 players will allow Partey the freedom to move forward. Our transition from defense to attack would improve with these players.

            Gnarby can be tempted back to England. He looks lost in Germany.

            He is top quality. A Gunner as well.
            We can then move Martinelli to the CF role.

            So you see, Gnarby, Neves and Bissouma are a must buy.

  3. Atleast Xhakas back where he should be
    How Eddie starts ahead of Pepe is a mystery ,not sure what he has to do to get a start ahead of a player who won’t even be here next season.
    But that bench as got to be one of the weakest that can remember .

  10. Arsenal normally bottle it when pressure is on and expect same today saints will be right up for this so fear the worse!

      1. Yep me too Durand. Not really a fan of the series as I didnt like the Man City one. But if its Arsenal and the hotpot of a season we are having, I have got to watch it, atleast for the drama lol.

  15. Back for 90 minutes. You know as a fan from 1999..when ian wright is our predator. I try to always positive.. No goodbye.

  17. That’s why we love the PL, it’s a full season of drama. The “All or nothing” will be a good watch, if we make the CL. For now, game on, you Gunners!

