Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Southampton in must-win clash

The teams are out for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St Mary’s Stadium, with this Arsenal side set to take on Southampton.
Neither side comes into today’s outing in the best of form, with the Gunners losing both of their last two while the home side are winless in six, coincidentally conceding six in their last fixture also.
While you would think that the Gunners would be confident of a result with all things considered, there is key injury absentees as well as some disappointing performances which will be stuck in their mind, and you would hope that this team will give us the impetus to start the match brightly and look to assert things here today.
🚨 TEAM NEWS!
🇵🇹 Tavares returns to the XI
🇳🇴 Odegaard captains the side
🏴 Nketiah starts up front#SOUARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2022
Looking at our bench we have very little to call upon if things are not going smoothly which has to be a huge worry, but all eyes will be on the likes of Nketiah and Tavares on their returns to the starting line-up.
What are your predictions after seeing the XI?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta on the Southampton clash and our injury situation
37 CommentsAdd a Comment
In Arteta I don’t trust.
Hehe is this the more dilute version of the In Arteta we rust slogan that some gooners last season made up😂😂
I got a feeling Nketiah and Tavares would maximize their chances today, since Xhaka is back to the left midfield position
Spuds still can’t break Brighton. Ten more minutes before they draw or lose the game
Very fun game to watch. If only we could be as solid as Brighton in possession.
Brighton also had a difficult period like us, but they managed to change the situation by winning two difficult away games in a row. Unfortunately, their resurgence cost us as well
Bissouma has Kane pegged to his shirt all game.
I like Bissouma.
I wish Arsenal can buy both Ruben Neves and Bissouma in the summer. Our midfield needs a complete overhaul.
We need hardworking midfielders with Stamina and aggression.
We can go for a 433 formation next season.
Tierney Gabriel White Tomiyasu
Bissouma Neves Partey
Gnarby Martinelli Saka
Martinelli and Pepe to rotate that CF role next season.
If only wishes were horses. What I’d give to have a dream team like this
Yes Andrey. If only wishes were horses.
The truth is if we want to have a team that can get to the level of Liverpool and Man City, we have to spend more.
I like the Liverpool model. They play a high defensive line. Their 3 man midfield is very strong and aggressive. They press so good.
Bissouma has Stamina. A proper defensive midfielder. He is composed on the ball
Neves is very good in breaking opposition lines. He moves forward. Very good in set pieces. Has the required intensity.These 2 players will allow Partey the freedom to move forward. Our transition from defense to attack would improve with these players.
Gnarby can be tempted back to England. He looks lost in Germany.
He is top quality. A Gunner as well.
We can then move Martinelli to the CF role.
So you see, Gnarby, Neves and Bissouma are a must buy.
They lost 😁
Kudos to Graham Potter, his coaches and his players for winning two consecutive tough games
Atleast Xhakas back where he should be
How Eddie starts ahead of Pepe is a mystery ,not sure what he has to do to get a start ahead of a player who won’t even be here next season.
But that bench as got to be one of the weakest that can remember .
COYG
I feel ESR should have started instead of Eddie..
ESR on left and Martinelli as CF
I agree
Xhaka should be sitting in his back garden taking in the sun .. anywhere on the team sheet is a weakness
OMG BRIGHTON
OMG BRIGHTON INDEED 😂
Big blow for Tottenham..
Could be sucker punch 🤛
YES
Graham Potter is super manager
Much underrated
If this spuds loss doesn’t inspire Arsenal today to perform, what will.
The chocking race to the top 4 continues.
Arsenal normally bottle it when pressure is on and expect same today saints will be right up for this so fear the worse!
Now the spuds have screwed up there can be no excuses.
They need to turn up and get the job done.
Wow Brighton… didn’t see that coming….now let’s get our spot back… let’s go gunners….
Am loving this top 4 race,
It’s getting more interesting than top 2 bbattles.
Can Arsenal take advantage?
Hopefully they could..
Spurs were Spursy
We better not be Arsey
COYG
Very funny SueP but also very true.
Can’t wait to watch the Amazon series about this Arsenal year.
Yep me too Durand. Not really a fan of the series as I didnt like the Man City one. But if its Arsenal and the hotpot of a season we are having, I have got to watch it, atleast for the drama lol.
Lol.
Yeah COYG!
Typical Spurrs spurn their chance to solidify their top 4 grip
Back for 90 minutes. You know as a fan from 1999..when ian wright is our predator. I try to always positive.. No goodbye.
Not suprsised. That is just Spurs being Spurs. Not advantage Arsenal until we bad the 3 points.
That’s why we love the PL, it’s a full season of drama. The “All or nothing” will be a good watch, if we make the CL. For now, game on, you Gunners!
COYG it’s a must win