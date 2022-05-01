Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on West Ham at the London Stadium

The teams are out for today’s Premier League encounter at the London Stadium, with the below Arsenal XI to take on West Ham.

We look likely to need to win today’s clash to hold onto our place in the top four with Spurs currently leading Leicester at the time of writing, and on paper our task should be difficult.

Delving into it however, their big clash on Thursday night can’t have aided their preparation, and it will be interesting to see what they have left when it comes to our London derby battle today.

The second-half of this match could well make the difference, with them likely to tire as the game moves into the latter stages, while we have had a week to prepare for this one.

Would you have made any changes to Arteta’s chosen XI this afternoon?

