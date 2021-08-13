Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed: Arsenal’s first Premier League starting line-up of 2021-22 with three debuts to start

The teams are finally out for the long-awaited return to Premier League action, with Arsenal kicking off the new season against Brentford.

The newly-promoted side get to host the opening game of the campaign at their new Brentford Community Stadium as they take on Mikel Arteta’s star-studded Gunners.

The hosts could do well to come into today’s clash without any expectations as they look to make their Premier League debut, but it remains to be seen how have been preparing for today’s matchup.

Arsenal will be targeting nothing-but a win however, knowing that a confidence-boosting performance could have a major impact on their season, especially with Champions League winners Chelsea up next the following weekend.

The Spanish boss has been forced a little with his selection, with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eddie Nketiah all picking up injuries, while Gabriel Martinelli has only recently returned from winning a gold medal at the Olympics with Brazil.

Either way, it is a big deal that Arteta has trusted Balogun to lead the line, as he has previously opted to play Smith Rowe as a makeshift nine last term as well as Nicolas Pepe, while Bukayo Saka must have been deemed not to be ready to play the full 90.

Is this the best starting line-up with the players available? Which players from the bench are you most keen to get a chance at some point today?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Kieron Blandford says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Ah sigh, where’s all our mf maestros of years gone by?!
    Oh yes we don’t any…!

    Reply
  2. Angus says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    Should kick on now with Saka on

    Reply
  3. PJ-SA says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    Been over 18 months of crossing to no-one when our strengths are clear keeping the ball on the ground.

    Tactical genius 👍

    Reply
  4. Staxhs says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    I hope we don’t ruin Saka. Too much responsibility on his young shoulders…

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:20 pm

      Yeah
      Hope he doesn’t end up like Walcott

      Reply
  5. Ackshay says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    Will chambers ever bother going up to help pepe from getting 1v2 every time?

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:25 pm

      He lacks the athleticism to be a modern day RB. Solid player but not what we need.

      Reply
  6. Dunchirado says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    The only easy match we have this month we are losing it already…I think am done with Arteta

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:29 pm

      Yeah its hard, but I guess lets wait until the match ends😅😅

      Reply
      1. Arsemirates says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:34 pm

        For some reason I don’t think we will be back in Europe next season. Any panic buy now won’t be top drawer having seen what they would be joining.

        Reply
        1. Wt says:
          August 13, 2021 at 9:41 pm

          Europe? First let see how they
          survive relegation.

          Reply
  7. RSH says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    another arteta classic, a sub that makes no sense.

    Reply
    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:32 pm

      come on RSH, didn’t you see how Nelson set the play up perfectly for his imaginary teammate

      Reply
  8. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    If only he was wearing his Swiss kit

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:33 pm

      Don’t worry bud we only have to watch him for another year , Oh wait make that 4 bow .

      Reply
      1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:35 pm

        i think maybe the armband threw him off a bit, as his body wasn’t perfectly in balance when he went to shoot…can you even believe the audacity of this manager to give him the armband in the season opener, considering the off-season antics of this 3-wheeled shopping cart of a player

        Reply
  9. PJ-SA says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    I like Pepe as a CF, great conversation rate actually.

    Dithers far too much on the wing instead of using his pace.

    Reply
  10. Sue says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Embarrassing

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:37 pm

      Season over and if you can find anything positive from this than you are a LIAR we should beat this team but no heart no desire and definitely no idea. And pepe is absolutely shit and should never play for the club again and the same for those two shit cowards aubameyang and lacazette

      Reply
    2. Cliff says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:53 pm

      We are bottom of the table Sue &with M.A on the helm I am so afraid of this season.

      Reply
  11. RSH says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    thats game. who can honestly be surprised? If you are, you haven’t been paying attention at all this summer.

    Reply
  12. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    Just pathetic!!
    Weak weak weak, leno.could do nothing he was held.

    Reply
  13. Thebush says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    Surely he’s got to be sacked now

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:36 pm

      nope, gotta wait until around december for that. looking at our schedule going into early November, I honestly only see us winning against norwich, crystal palace. maybe burnley/newcastle on a good day. these are our new standards.

      Reply
  14. PJ-SA says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    “Pre season doesn’t matter, it’s got nothing to do with league games”

    Where are all of you now?

    Reply
    1. Fat one says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:44 pm

      In there cave I think

      Reply
  15. RW1 says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    Sad club … overrated players delusional fan base uninterested owner and a manager which as I said in December needs to go before we lose the plot completely

    Reply
  16. arie82 says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    oh my……
    if we loss
    i will keep away from redcafe for a while

    Reply
  17. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    All of you are just deceiving yourselves, this team will finish below 10 this season

    Reply
  18. Kev82 says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    Same old crap! Arteta is clueless. Embarrassing.. Chelsea and City next 😣

    Reply
  19. Dan kit says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    If only we had signed Odegaard and Abraham before the season started we might have been able to get a point tonight .

    Reply
  20. FootballisTrivial says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    Arsenal might be shit but that was an obstruction on Leno. VAR?

    Reply
  21. Sid says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    Great! Now KT is injured! Comedy of errors 😂😂

    Reply
  22. Kedar says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    I feel for Saka
    I think he should leave if we continue with This Joker Arteta
    Saka deserve much better…

    Reply
  23. Kieron says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    Just pathetic so weak and disorganised.
    Leno was held well though.
    Cant let it bounce!
    Got to know Luiz or Gabriel would have cleared everyone out to head that away.

    Reply
  24. Sue says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    Toney to score next?

    Reply
  25. Gunnerfedup says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    Useless junk kid arterta must be fired!!!

    Reply
  26. Kieron says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    Where are my comments adnin?

    Reply
  27. Sean Williams says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    Well I said I’d forgive Arteta even if we lost because of the young team. I don’t feel that way after being 2-0 down. He hasn’t got what’s needed. He stands on the touchline micro-managing and I just don’t feel the players can be themselves with his over the top control.

    Reply
  28. indian gooner says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    Now not spending any penny for this clueless manager first get rid of him asap

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      August 13, 2021 at 10:07 pm

      Also tell me Lokonga is not an Arteta signing and we didn’t look better with him. Thought he was the one stand out tonight. We already knew smith-rowe/Tierney.

      Reply
  29. Hill says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    I only feel sorry for Saka, Tierney and Leno. This football club is absolute shambles!

    Reply
  30. Highbury Hero says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    I genuinely feel sorry for Arteta. With the coming fixtures he really has to pull a rabbit out of his hat otherwise I don’t see him surviving the next 10 fixtures.

    The job was always too big for him.

    Reply
  31. ramterta says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    whoever thought that ben white was worth 50m must be fired asap

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:41 pm

      Who else?
      Edu and Arteta

      Reply
    2. Sean says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:46 pm

      100% agreed. Saliba not even given a chance and bought for £27m over 2 years ago. £50m is a joke and the whole regime need to get out!!

      Wheres Daniel Ek or Dangote now??

      Arteta needs to be sacked this isnt working out

      Reply
  32. PJ-SA says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Has Chambers even been in the opposition’s half? RW has had zero support the whole game.

    Reply
  33. Quantic Dream says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    How was that not a foul on Leno?!

    Reply
  34. RSH says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    This new GK coach has managed to get us runnarsson, have us chase ramsdale all summer, ditch martinez, and we’re watching leno get worse and worse with every game going by. Yet he still has a job. 😂😂

    Reply
    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:43 pm

      RSH, maybe he’s got the same secret blackmail-worthy information that Xhaka clearly has

      Reply
  35. Bur says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    Rubbish, season over!!!😭😭😭😭

    Reply
  36. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    “they’ve been bullied tonight”…still time left, of course, but imagine that being the commentators statement, against a promoted side no less, when we’ve got Chelski and City coming up next

    Reply
    1. RW1 says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:42 pm

      Time left for what !!! Delusional

      Reply
      1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:47 pm

        take a breath RW1, I’m on your side in this equation…my commentary wasn’t meant, by any respects, to be flattering

        Reply
    2. Sid says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:47 pm

      Damn! Now I feel I wasted my time watching Arsenal when I have my exams on monday😂😂😂
      It is as you said, seems like innocent kids led to that left side by a candy bait and the adults smoothly leading them there and then snuffing out KT’s crosses. At this point only positive I can take is that Sambi looks good.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:54 pm

        Oh no! Good luck for Monday, Sid 🤞

        Reply
        1. Sid says:
          August 13, 2021 at 10:00 pm

          Thanks Sue🤘🤘 we move on though! Bring on Chelsea.. or on second thoughts please dont bring it on😂😂

          Reply
  37. Wolf says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    We’re gonna be bottom of the league come the break

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:44 pm

      And for 3 weeks because next 2 losses is for sure

      Reply
  38. Kieron says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Better get selling and buying as this club is in trouble!

    Reply
  39. Crowther says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    After the end of the game,a pundit says”i played really very well”

    Reply
  40. Dan kit says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    So Pepe goes into middle and Arteta continues with the wing backs endless crosses tactic into the box ,as Pepe ever scored with his head ?is he a towering CF ? 🤔

    Reply
  41. Sue says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Really feel for those poor sods in the stadium. It’s bad enough watching at home, but to actually be there….

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:46 pm

      That’s their hard earned money they will never see again Sue. Pathetic.

      Reply
      1. TexMex says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:57 pm

        Yeah, sad day.

        Reply
  42. Highbury Hero says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Tavares should have been brought sooner.

    Reply
  43. Sean Williams says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    Send Xhaka to Roma express mail.

    Reply
  44. RW1 says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    Any team that has xhaka as its captain deserves to go down in my books … complete shambolic management …

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:46 pm

      new contract just needs his signature. Then we’ll be adding the timid Odegaard to this already timid squad. happy days. We’re gonna spend 100mill+ and be just as terrible

      Reply
    2. Highbury Hero says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:47 pm

      Xhaka is a true captain. It is his destiny.

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:49 pm

        😂😂 im just shocked that our hierarchy is still genuinely fooled by this guy. enough to give him MORE wages and stay here even longer!

        Reply
    3. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:52 pm

      see, I told you we were on the same side

      Reply
  45. JanV says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    How can this club get a real manager in its current state?

    Reply
    1. GunneRay says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:55 pm

      MA was wrong from the start!

      The club went cheap and got it’s just deserts..

      Reply
  46. Dendrite says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:49 pm

    At this rate, we probably need Edin Dzeko. Why FFS do we lack a tall CF. The bucks lies at the feet of the club owners and the manager. Throwing the ball into the box with no recognized target man is just blatantly foolish tactics from the manager.

    This club is a joke and I won’t be too mad at the coach. Sacking him would not solve anything as no decent manager would take the job.

    We are stuck with Aubameyang, Lacazette, two players signed by the last regime who have bedeviled the team balance and Bellerin, another useless player with no room for improvement, all on crazy wages.

    If the club cannot get in the necessary signings and provide the coach with the rights tools, there is absolutely nothing the coach can do.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:51 pm

      we’ve have yet to actually try a serious coach since Wenger have we? Emery was never right for the job. Arteta is just a hilarious clown. But clown club deserves a clown coach I suppose. Led by the biggest clown Kroenke.

      Reply
    2. Dan kit says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:52 pm

      Auba was one of the best players in the league for 2 seasons straight Arteta gets his hands on him and look what’s happened.
      He only went downhill once Arteta arrived .

      Reply
  47. Kieron says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:49 pm

    Bet willoxk would have scored tonight!

    Reply
  48. Highbury Hero says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:49 pm

    If you want to see how bad Arteta is watch how easily Brentford are going to be beaten by Crystal Palace.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:53 pm

      Man is about to cry as cameramen zoom in on his face… also I dont think crystal palace will win that easily. Viera is just as bad as MA at the moment.

      Reply
      1. Highbury Hero says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:55 pm

        Yes Sid. This might be harder for him than the fans. Ian Wright does not look happy too.

        Reply
        1. Sid says:
          August 13, 2021 at 9:58 pm

          Yeah but I now dont know what to think of Wright too. Absolute legend for us but Man has clueless opinions seemingly these days… dont know what will happen now if we start like this.. sad that Dan put too much faith on us to score an away goal or he would have had full 2 points😂😂

          Reply
  49. Sean says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:51 pm

    Daniel Ek… that went away fast.
    Dangote… all bs!

    We are stuck with Stan and his stooges!! They need to go along with Mikel and the recruiting system.

    £70m Pepe
    £50m White
    Selling Martinez
    Selling Willock & Matteo
    Loaning Saliba
    Xhaka, Elneny still here along with average players in Chambers.

    Good business is Lokonga

    Reply
  50. PJ-SA says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:51 pm

    Every knows from last season that Pepe is a LW 100%! Clown plays him RW.

    He also desperately needs coaching, stop trying to dribble and just run hard to the line!

    Chambers gives zero support attacking.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:53 pm

      Pepe is the exact same player we’ve bought him. Nobody has even bothered to coach the neverending dribble garbage out of him. It’s hilarious and sad to watch. He’s so ineffective when it doesnt have to be that way.

      Reply
      1. PJ-SA says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:56 pm

        Exactly, in my opinion he has a lot of talent he’s just clueless. When he actually runs at a defender without all that stupid dribbling he usually beats them, very quick.

        Reply
  51. RW1 says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    If arteta was a decent person he would admit to being way out of his depth and resign …

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:54 pm

      Rw1 absolutely agree

      Reply
  52. Kieron says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    We always lose games like this!
    Oh no the newly promoted side away! We’d better not lose or the fans will be on us quake of knees can be heard…..

    Reply
  53. Highbury Hero says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    Those close shots!! He is clearly affected and I don’t think he is going to find it easy to sleep tonight.

    Reply
    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:54 pm

      maybe he just needs another holiday, like Edu

      Reply
      1. Highbury Hero says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:56 pm

        A permanent holiday.

        Reply
  54. RW1 says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:54 pm

    A shot of a confused wrighty .. another utterly clueless commentator

    Reply
  55. TexMex says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:54 pm

    I’m out. Eff Arsenal and their owner. Only $500 per year in spend, but I hope others follow. #ArtetaOut

    Reply
  56. Tunyzone says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    Lolssssss. He shouldn’t have been employed in the first place, that guy Arteta is clueless.

    Reply
  57. Angus says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    I was positive and said I’d eat my words if we start badly so for now I’ll have to. Will say we dominated the 2nd half (we all saw it.) I ask the Arteta outs to do the same If we beat Chelsea (I will) and in particular the fans in the stadium back the team well into the 2nd half for that home fixture. We left out our 1st and 3rd goal scorers tonight to illness much to the majorities delight. Food for thought?

    Reply
    1. GunneRay says:
      August 13, 2021 at 10:00 pm

      BS

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        August 13, 2021 at 10:03 pm

        +1 BS

        Reply
        1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
          August 13, 2021 at 10:07 pm

          get out the earplugs Dan, so you don’t take a potshot at one of your buds when they’re giving you the gears over this piss-poor performance

          Reply
    2. RSH says:
      August 13, 2021 at 10:01 pm

      do you think Laca and Auba wouldve won us this game? Because I dont. This attack looks totally dead no matter who is thrown up top. It’s the same patterns of play same players that dont run at defenders and avoids take ons. Same forwards that have zero presense in the box. Why spend a bunch of money on someone like Lautaro when we know what Arteta is gonna do with him, which is make him disappear, just like literally every striker that has played under Mikel so far.

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        August 13, 2021 at 10:02 pm

        Exception is ESR who i Think tried very hard to make something happen

        Reply
    3. SueP says:
      August 13, 2021 at 10:08 pm

      Well said Angus as at least you stood up to be counted

      The comments before the game started were ecstatic about the youngsters only to be met with derision when that didn’t work

      It was an under 23 team against a newly promoted team playing at home.

      It should have been better but in all seriousness that was a makeshift team

      Reply
  58. Crowther says:
    August 13, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    Some people don’t realize how poor MA is cozy even when he was still at city,they could perform poorly whenever pep could be away from the touchline(actually arteta never won a match without pep on the touchline),so i don’t want others see in this so called arteta man

    Reply
  59. Prof.Wenger says:
    August 13, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    The answer is simple, MA is not ready to coach. He should leave tonight, he can’t do anything when the team is losing. He doesn’t know what to do when some of the players are out and lacking creativity.

    Please MA leave ..

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      August 13, 2021 at 10:02 pm

      dont worry, odegaard is going to save us 🙄

      Reply
  60. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    August 13, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    remember the good old days when we used to make memories for our fanbase not others

    Reply
  61. Skills1000 says:
    August 13, 2021 at 10:02 pm

    And I predicted a 3:1 to arsenal. I am deluded and naive as well. We need 3 things

    1. Buy Aouar and Odegaard (75m pounds for both)
    2.Sack Arteta
    3.Appoint Conte or Zidane

    Reply
  62. Jakes Mradu says:
    August 13, 2021 at 10:02 pm

    I’ll prefer Lauren Blanc as our couch…..disappointed with Arteta…..!

    Reply
  63. Nickerless Bender says:
    August 13, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    I really don’t have much to say, but what did we expect?

    So who is MA gonna blame after this debacle as I guarantee you it will be someone else’s fault.

    Get ready for this shi!t show every weekend peeps as nothing is gonna change with this set up.

    Reply
  64. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    August 13, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    on the bright side, we’ve got our “captain” back

    Reply

