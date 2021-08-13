Confirmed: Arsenal’s first Premier League starting line-up of 2021-22 with three debuts to start

The teams are finally out for the long-awaited return to Premier League action, with Arsenal kicking off the new season against Brentford.
The newly-promoted side get to host the opening game of the campaign at their new Brentford Community Stadium as they take on Mikel Arteta’s star-studded Gunners.
The hosts could do well to come into today’s clash without any expectations as they look to make their Premier League debut, but it remains to be seen how have been preparing for today’s matchup.
Arsenal will be targeting nothing-but a win however, knowing that a confidence-boosting performance could have a major impact on their season, especially with Champions League winners Chelsea up next the following weekend.
The Spanish boss has been forced a little with his selection, with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eddie Nketiah all picking up injuries, while Gabriel Martinelli has only recently returned from winning a gold medal at the Olympics with Brazil.
Introducing our first starting XI of 2021/22…
🏴 @Ben6White makes debut
🇧🇪 Sambi starts in midfield
🏴 @Balogun leads the line
#️⃣ #BREARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2021
Either way, it is a big deal that Arteta has trusted Balogun to lead the line, as he has previously opted to play Smith Rowe as a makeshift nine last term as well as Nicolas Pepe, while Bukayo Saka must have been deemed not to be ready to play the full 90.
Is this the best starting line-up with the players available? Which players from the bench are you most keen to get a chance at some point today?
Patrick
Ah sigh, where’s all our mf maestros of years gone by?!
Oh yes we don’t any…!
Should kick on now with Saka on
Been over 18 months of crossing to no-one when our strengths are clear keeping the ball on the ground.
Tactical genius 👍
I hope we don’t ruin Saka. Too much responsibility on his young shoulders…
Yeah
Hope he doesn’t end up like Walcott
Will chambers ever bother going up to help pepe from getting 1v2 every time?
He lacks the athleticism to be a modern day RB. Solid player but not what we need.
The only easy match we have this month we are losing it already…I think am done with Arteta
Yeah its hard, but I guess lets wait until the match ends😅😅
For some reason I don’t think we will be back in Europe next season. Any panic buy now won’t be top drawer having seen what they would be joining.
Europe? First let see how they
survive relegation.
another arteta classic, a sub that makes no sense.
come on RSH, didn’t you see how Nelson set the play up perfectly for his imaginary teammate
If only he was wearing his Swiss kit
Don’t worry bud we only have to watch him for another year , Oh wait make that 4 bow .
i think maybe the armband threw him off a bit, as his body wasn’t perfectly in balance when he went to shoot…can you even believe the audacity of this manager to give him the armband in the season opener, considering the off-season antics of this 3-wheeled shopping cart of a player
I like Pepe as a CF, great conversation rate actually.
Dithers far too much on the wing instead of using his pace.
Embarrassing
Season over and if you can find anything positive from this than you are a LIAR we should beat this team but no heart no desire and definitely no idea. And pepe is absolutely shit and should never play for the club again and the same for those two shit cowards aubameyang and lacazette
We are bottom of the table Sue &with M.A on the helm I am so afraid of this season.
thats game. who can honestly be surprised? If you are, you haven’t been paying attention at all this summer.
Just pathetic!!
Weak weak weak, leno.could do nothing he was held.
Surely he’s got to be sacked now
nope, gotta wait until around december for that. looking at our schedule going into early November, I honestly only see us winning against norwich, crystal palace. maybe burnley/newcastle on a good day. these are our new standards.
“Pre season doesn’t matter, it’s got nothing to do with league games”
Where are all of you now?
In there cave I think
Sad club … overrated players delusional fan base uninterested owner and a manager which as I said in December needs to go before we lose the plot completely
oh my……
if we loss
i will keep away from redcafe for a while
All of you are just deceiving yourselves, this team will finish below 10 this season
Same old crap! Arteta is clueless. Embarrassing.. Chelsea and City next 😣
If only we had signed Odegaard and Abraham before the season started we might have been able to get a point tonight .
Arsenal might be shit but that was an obstruction on Leno. VAR?
Great! Now KT is injured! Comedy of errors 😂😂
I feel for Saka
I think he should leave if we continue with This Joker Arteta
Saka deserve much better…
Just pathetic so weak and disorganised.
Leno was held well though.
Cant let it bounce!
Got to know Luiz or Gabriel would have cleared everyone out to head that away.
Toney to score next?
Useless junk kid arterta must be fired!!!
Where are my comments adnin?
Well I said I’d forgive Arteta even if we lost because of the young team. I don’t feel that way after being 2-0 down. He hasn’t got what’s needed. He stands on the touchline micro-managing and I just don’t feel the players can be themselves with his over the top control.
Now not spending any penny for this clueless manager first get rid of him asap
Also tell me Lokonga is not an Arteta signing and we didn’t look better with him. Thought he was the one stand out tonight. We already knew smith-rowe/Tierney.
I only feel sorry for Saka, Tierney and Leno. This football club is absolute shambles!
I genuinely feel sorry for Arteta. With the coming fixtures he really has to pull a rabbit out of his hat otherwise I don’t see him surviving the next 10 fixtures.
The job was always too big for him.
whoever thought that ben white was worth 50m must be fired asap
Who else?
Edu and Arteta
100% agreed. Saliba not even given a chance and bought for £27m over 2 years ago. £50m is a joke and the whole regime need to get out!!
Wheres Daniel Ek or Dangote now??
Arteta needs to be sacked this isnt working out
Has Chambers even been in the opposition’s half? RW has had zero support the whole game.
How was that not a foul on Leno?!
This new GK coach has managed to get us runnarsson, have us chase ramsdale all summer, ditch martinez, and we’re watching leno get worse and worse with every game going by. Yet he still has a job. 😂😂
RSH, maybe he’s got the same secret blackmail-worthy information that Xhaka clearly has
Rubbish, season over!!!😭😭😭😭
“they’ve been bullied tonight”…still time left, of course, but imagine that being the commentators statement, against a promoted side no less, when we’ve got Chelski and City coming up next
Time left for what !!! Delusional
take a breath RW1, I’m on your side in this equation…my commentary wasn’t meant, by any respects, to be flattering
Damn! Now I feel I wasted my time watching Arsenal when I have my exams on monday😂😂😂
It is as you said, seems like innocent kids led to that left side by a candy bait and the adults smoothly leading them there and then snuffing out KT’s crosses. At this point only positive I can take is that Sambi looks good.
Oh no! Good luck for Monday, Sid 🤞
Thanks Sue🤘🤘 we move on though! Bring on Chelsea.. or on second thoughts please dont bring it on😂😂
We’re gonna be bottom of the league come the break
And for 3 weeks because next 2 losses is for sure
Better get selling and buying as this club is in trouble!
After the end of the game,a pundit says”i played really very well”
So Pepe goes into middle and Arteta continues with the wing backs endless crosses tactic into the box ,as Pepe ever scored with his head ?is he a towering CF ? 🤔
Really feel for those poor sods in the stadium. It’s bad enough watching at home, but to actually be there….
That’s their hard earned money they will never see again Sue. Pathetic.
Yeah, sad day.
Tavares should have been brought sooner.
Send Xhaka to Roma express mail.
Any team that has xhaka as its captain deserves to go down in my books … complete shambolic management …
new contract just needs his signature. Then we’ll be adding the timid Odegaard to this already timid squad. happy days. We’re gonna spend 100mill+ and be just as terrible
Xhaka is a true captain. It is his destiny.
😂😂 im just shocked that our hierarchy is still genuinely fooled by this guy. enough to give him MORE wages and stay here even longer!
see, I told you we were on the same side
How can this club get a real manager in its current state?
MA was wrong from the start!
The club went cheap and got it’s just deserts..
At this rate, we probably need Edin Dzeko. Why FFS do we lack a tall CF. The bucks lies at the feet of the club owners and the manager. Throwing the ball into the box with no recognized target man is just blatantly foolish tactics from the manager.
This club is a joke and I won’t be too mad at the coach. Sacking him would not solve anything as no decent manager would take the job.
We are stuck with Aubameyang, Lacazette, two players signed by the last regime who have bedeviled the team balance and Bellerin, another useless player with no room for improvement, all on crazy wages.
If the club cannot get in the necessary signings and provide the coach with the rights tools, there is absolutely nothing the coach can do.
we’ve have yet to actually try a serious coach since Wenger have we? Emery was never right for the job. Arteta is just a hilarious clown. But clown club deserves a clown coach I suppose. Led by the biggest clown Kroenke.
Auba was one of the best players in the league for 2 seasons straight Arteta gets his hands on him and look what’s happened.
He only went downhill once Arteta arrived .
Bet willoxk would have scored tonight!
If you want to see how bad Arteta is watch how easily Brentford are going to be beaten by Crystal Palace.
Man is about to cry as cameramen zoom in on his face… also I dont think crystal palace will win that easily. Viera is just as bad as MA at the moment.
Yes Sid. This might be harder for him than the fans. Ian Wright does not look happy too.
Yeah but I now dont know what to think of Wright too. Absolute legend for us but Man has clueless opinions seemingly these days… dont know what will happen now if we start like this.. sad that Dan put too much faith on us to score an away goal or he would have had full 2 points😂😂
Daniel Ek… that went away fast.
Dangote… all bs!
We are stuck with Stan and his stooges!! They need to go along with Mikel and the recruiting system.
£70m Pepe
£50m White
Selling Martinez
Selling Willock & Matteo
Loaning Saliba
Xhaka, Elneny still here along with average players in Chambers.
Good business is Lokonga
Every knows from last season that Pepe is a LW 100%! Clown plays him RW.
He also desperately needs coaching, stop trying to dribble and just run hard to the line!
Chambers gives zero support attacking.
Pepe is the exact same player we’ve bought him. Nobody has even bothered to coach the neverending dribble garbage out of him. It’s hilarious and sad to watch. He’s so ineffective when it doesnt have to be that way.
Exactly, in my opinion he has a lot of talent he’s just clueless. When he actually runs at a defender without all that stupid dribbling he usually beats them, very quick.
If arteta was a decent person he would admit to being way out of his depth and resign …
Rw1 absolutely agree
We always lose games like this!
Oh no the newly promoted side away! We’d better not lose or the fans will be on us quake of knees can be heard…..
Those close shots!! He is clearly affected and I don’t think he is going to find it easy to sleep tonight.
maybe he just needs another holiday, like Edu
A permanent holiday.
A shot of a confused wrighty .. another utterly clueless commentator
I’m out. Eff Arsenal and their owner. Only $500 per year in spend, but I hope others follow. #ArtetaOut
Lolssssss. He shouldn’t have been employed in the first place, that guy Arteta is clueless.
I was positive and said I’d eat my words if we start badly so for now I’ll have to. Will say we dominated the 2nd half (we all saw it.) I ask the Arteta outs to do the same If we beat Chelsea (I will) and in particular the fans in the stadium back the team well into the 2nd half for that home fixture. We left out our 1st and 3rd goal scorers tonight to illness much to the majorities delight. Food for thought?
BS
+1 BS
get out the earplugs Dan, so you don’t take a potshot at one of your buds when they’re giving you the gears over this piss-poor performance
do you think Laca and Auba wouldve won us this game? Because I dont. This attack looks totally dead no matter who is thrown up top. It’s the same patterns of play same players that dont run at defenders and avoids take ons. Same forwards that have zero presense in the box. Why spend a bunch of money on someone like Lautaro when we know what Arteta is gonna do with him, which is make him disappear, just like literally every striker that has played under Mikel so far.
Exception is ESR who i Think tried very hard to make something happen
Well said Angus as at least you stood up to be counted
The comments before the game started were ecstatic about the youngsters only to be met with derision when that didn’t work
It was an under 23 team against a newly promoted team playing at home.
It should have been better but in all seriousness that was a makeshift team
Some people don’t realize how poor MA is cozy even when he was still at city,they could perform poorly whenever pep could be away from the touchline(actually arteta never won a match without pep on the touchline),so i don’t want others see in this so called arteta man
The answer is simple, MA is not ready to coach. He should leave tonight, he can’t do anything when the team is losing. He doesn’t know what to do when some of the players are out and lacking creativity.
Please MA leave ..
dont worry, odegaard is going to save us 🙄
remember the good old days when we used to make memories for our fanbase not others
And I predicted a 3:1 to arsenal. I am deluded and naive as well. We need 3 things
1. Buy Aouar and Odegaard (75m pounds for both)
2.Sack Arteta
3.Appoint Conte or Zidane
I’ll prefer Lauren Blanc as our couch…..disappointed with Arteta…..!
I really don’t have much to say, but what did we expect?
So who is MA gonna blame after this debacle as I guarantee you it will be someone else’s fault.
Get ready for this shi!t show every weekend peeps as nothing is gonna change with this set up.
on the bright side, we’ve got our “captain” back