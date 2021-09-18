Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed: Arsenal’s starting line-up announced for crunch clash with Burnley

The teams are out for today’s clash between Arsenal and Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Gunners will be looking to build on their victory last week when they beat Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium, while the home side will be hoping that they can get their season underway with their first league win of the campaign.

The two sides have drawn two of their last three outings, with Burnley snatching a 1-0 win in the other, and neither team has the best form coming into today’s encounter.

Both sides have little team selection issues, while Granit Xhaka’s absence through suspension may well have mixed reactions from sections of fans, while the only question marks were whether Alexandra Lacazette, Thomas Partey or Emile Smith Rowe would get the nod to start this weekend.

Do you agree with Mikel’s starting line-up? Who will you be looking at on the bench to make an impact if called upon?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Sue says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Sweet 👌 COYG

    Reply
    1. Sesam says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:55 pm

      YES !

      Reply
  2. Kedar says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Nice line up
    Come on Gunners

    Reply
    1. Arsenaler says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:03 pm

      I agree but only Martin or Smith should be played as CAM, specially in a physical game as Burnley.

      Now we’ll lose middle battle & balance.

      AMN was perfect with Partey as he can defend and B2B.

      Arteta just can’t get it right!

      Reply
    2. Logic says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:54 pm

      Apart from one moment of magic we have been utterly pathetic. Everyone under Arteta from experience to young seem to regress rather then progress. If this is what pro Arteta fans think will make us into power house then all I can do is laugh on their thinking like other fans are laughing on us for floating this stupid argument.

      Reply
  3. Stephanie says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    There looks like only 10 players on the list or maybe its my phone lol

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:10 pm

      Auba’s name was missing, but it’s been changed now. Hope he scores 🙂

      Reply
      1. Stephanie says:
        September 18, 2021 at 2:38 pm

        Great. Thanks Su. We could use more than 10 😂😜😅

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          September 18, 2021 at 2:52 pm

          😆👍

          Reply
  4. Sean M says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    I had a feeling ESR and Odegaard would start together in the middle. Hopefully they can rotate to give Partey protection. Risky but love it!

    Reply
  5. Eddie says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    4-3-3.
    Always the formation he’s always said he wants to play with.
    Now that he has his players for that formation, I’m willing to see what it will offer.
    Good lineup

    Reply
    1. Phenom says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:24 pm

      It’s not 4-3-3 Eddie, I see 4-1-4-1.

      Good line up, a must win for the gunners.

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:51 pm

        All journalists and reporters from the stadium said we’re starting with 4-3-3 bro, I don’t see the 4-1-4-1 shape

        Reply
  6. gotanidea says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    I think Arteta isn’t worried about Burnley’s midfield and is more concerned about Dyche’s park-the-bus tactic, hence he just plays with one DM

    In my opinion, that setup will be more effective if Lacazette plays. But Arteta surely knows better

    Reply
    1. Sylva says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:23 pm

      Gai
      The line up is OK👌with attacking benefits. But it is a risky one considering Thomas Pathey just returning from injury. I hope Burnly physicality won’t be too much for Pathey as the only DM. But if the team works for each other then, there won’t be any problem. With this setup I think Arteta feels his defense his capable. I am optimistic Arsenal lineup will grind out a win today the players on the list are capable.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        September 18, 2021 at 2:36 pm

        Dyche would likely try to bypass our midfield, by distributing long balls to Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes

        This is why I wanted Tavares to deal with the aerial duels on the left side, instead of Tierney. But Smith-Rowe will surely work his socks off to score

        Reply
  7. Sean Williams says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    Well, if that line-up cannot beat Burnley we are DD’d. Possibly the best line up we can put out. Tonight will be either Arteta’s first of the new era or last of the old. If we lose then we all know what will happen. I do expect that line up to win but the unexpected is always waiting.

    Reply
    1. RW says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:17 pm

      Spot on .. it’s all about tactics and confidence now and they lie with the coach

      Reply
  8. Jason says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    4141 with partey as Dm looks solid. 2-0 coyg

    Reply
  9. Greco says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Nice……..COME ON YOU GUNNERS

    Reply
  10. Angus says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    As expected and probably our best 11 right now so expecting a decent performance.

    Reply
  11. Pco says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    No sambi? Sambi out Emile in. That clearly a tactical decision, let’s see if the manager was right. I would have taken Pepe out to bring Emile in. I hope Pepe delivers today his play has been too inconsistent. Today will show you whether we should continue with him or not!

    Reply
  12. Argooner says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Effing A! Mikel’s showing some balls with that lineup.

    Reply
  13. Quantic Dream says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Strong line up! I am going with a 2-0 win, Auba and Pepé.

    Reply
  14. Labass says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    What a lineup

    Reply
  15. ToluCOYG says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Our best lineup for more than 5 years now…

    Reply
    1. Fidel . O says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:31 pm

      … with only Partey as the combative mildfielder? Who does that these days, especially in the EPL?

      Reply
      1. Vandall777 says:
        September 18, 2021 at 2:53 pm

        Agreed, we’ll be totally overrun in midfield.

        Reply
        1. Argooner says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:54 pm

          Have you ever watched Burnley play? Their midfield is basically non existant

          Reply
  16. Fidel . O says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Nobody seems to be seeing what am seeing. To me, Arteta has set Arsenal to loose today with this lineup. Hope it works for him honestly because playing Partey as the only combative mildfielder in this game just as he did with Zhaka against Man City, completely shows he is a LEARNER.

    Reply
    1. Sokie says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:42 pm

      He expects Burnley to sit deep, that’s first and foremost and secondly Burnley is not City. Finally Partey is not Xhaka. He wants to attack Burnley and I like the approach. I hope we get to win, so you wont get the chance to say “I told you so” lol

      Reply
  17. Steve says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    Wow, that’s an attacking line up. Very strong 11, now lets see them perform!!

    Reply
  18. Dunchirado says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    I like the line up,but the midfield too light because of Burnley rugby tactics, how I wish Sambi started the match

    Reply
    1. Fidel . O says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:34 pm

      Exactly what am saying; midfield too light with only Partey there.

      Reply
      1. Dunchirado says:
        September 18, 2021 at 2:46 pm

        at Fidel, ESR and Ode are not physically enough to walk over Burnley midfield

        Reply
        1. Ozziegunner says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:21 pm

          My concern as well PJ-SA, is the fitness of Thomas Partey. I just hope he is not been brought back too early. This is an attacking line up set up for Saka, ESR and Odegaard to break down Burnley, if the set up deep defensively. However Sean Dyches is a smart manager, who doesn’t get enough credit for what he has achieved at Burney. He might surprise by attacking Arsenal at home.

          Reply
    2. PJ-SA says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:50 pm

      Agree…start with Sambi in place of Ode then bring Ode on once they tire.

      I still expect a win though along with the MA fans crawling out the woodwork again after playing 2 of the 4/5 worst teams in the EPL.

      COYG

      Reply
    3. Vandall777 says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:54 pm

      Totally agree

      Reply
  19. Phenom says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    I don’t think they are gonna walk over our midfield. It’s all about being intelligent and taking your chances. Burnley players are well built but I don’t think we need 11 bulls to represent us.

    City hardly play with 2 DM’s but they will against Burnley any day.

    Reply
  20. Dhoni says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    It should be nothing more than a straight win!!

    Reply
  21. PJ-SA says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    I’d much rather have Sambi and Partey together with Ode on the bench to start….need toughness today at least to start with.

    Laca for Auba too

    Hoping ESR or Ode actually play in the hole behind the striker. MA’s tactics always leave that position completely vacant which is why we can never transition from defence to attack effectively. Eg ESR spends most of his game near either wing, rarely in the hole.

    Reply
  22. Franko says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Are we physical enough in the middle of the pack? If we don win this game, it would mean Arteta does not know how to gamble with his selections given the opponents we are facing. My preferred line up with some physical presence. is:

    4-2-1-3 Formation
    ———————-Ramsdale——————–
    Tomiyasu—White——Gabriel——Tavares
    ————-Lokonga——-Partey———–
    ——————–Lacazette——————
    Martinelli——Aubamayang——-Nketiah.

    Reply
  23. Lenohappy says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    This is the team that mikel arteta wanted so badly. If arsenal wins tonight, then we can say arteta is heading towards right direction. If arsenal lose tonight, then the board should start new manager hunting

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      September 18, 2021 at 2:53 pm

      Beating Spurs next will mean we heading in the right direction.

      As tough as Burnley is, we should always expect to be beating these kind of teams if we want to be top 4.

      Reply
      1. Angus says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:02 pm

        Totally agree. Don’t think Spurs have looked fantastic either so we should be winning at home.

        Reply
  24. SueP says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    On my hols in Devon
    Looking forward to reading the match updates from you all

    Reply
    1. Ozziegunner says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:14 pm

      SueP, whereabouts in Devon are you?

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:13 pm

        Near Totnes
        I remember you have family near St Austell. We were in Cornwall in the early summer
        You need to get over from the other Newcastle and give the SW a try!

        Reply
  25. Goonerboy says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    HD livestream anyone please?

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:04 pm

      Totalsportek
      Hesgoal
      VIP league

      Reply
      1. Goonerboy says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:08 pm

        Thanks man!

        Reply
    2. Sue says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:05 pm

      I’m watching on Hesgoal

      Reply
      1. Goonerboy says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:11 pm

        Thanks Sue

        Reply
    3. Dan kit says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:05 pm

      http://www.hesgoal.com/news/87100/Burnley_vs_Arsenal.html

      Probably not HD ,head to VIP league for that

      Reply
  26. PJ-SA says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Hope Partey doesn’t get injured again, seems like a bit of a risk leaving him man alone to do the defensive work in the midfield against a physical team straight after returning from a injury.

    Reply
  27. Mat says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    I like the positiveness here. COYG!

    Reply
  28. PJ-SA says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    If Leno did what Ramsdale just did he’d be slaughtered on here.

    Also we are losing almost every header in our own box. 50mil White completely missing a basic header too.

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:19 pm

      Aerial duels so far 50-50 quite literally so clearly not losing every header.

      Reply
      1. PJ-SA says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:21 pm

        Can you read? I didn’t say for the game, I said in our own box and also said almost. Come now Angus, back to school.

        Reply
        1. Angus says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:24 pm

          Fair enough but there have been how many headers in the box? One both missed. One that went over the bar under good defensive pressure by Pepe I think of all people from a corner. Even if I’ve missed 2 there it’s not a thing is it.

          Reply
    2. Sid says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:24 pm

      Yeah that was scary what he did! Hope he only takes calculated risks and does not shock us like that… about Leno doing the same I would say thats the new boy effect. Happened with Tierney earlier so …

      Reply
  29. Kedar says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    No creativity so far
    Hope it will change

    Reply
  30. Sid says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Dont know, feels like a 0-0. Hope I am eead wrong though..

    Reply
  31. Logic says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    A good manager can do wonders with this team but our bad luck we have a clueless and incompetent manager 😔

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:27 pm

      Or is our manager’s bad luck that we have clueless and incompetent fans like you?

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm

        MA’s wholehearted supporter

        Reply
        1. Admin Pat says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:38 pm

          I am an Arsenal supporter that finds sweeping insults a blight on the English language.
          If he is willing to insult people like that then he has to be man enough to take it himself.
          Capiche?

          Reply
        2. Logic says:
          September 18, 2021 at 4:04 pm

          @Kedar, don’t worry about him. He is just trying to balance pro vs against figures. If everyone here is against then there won’t be any discussions that is not good for business 🤣😂🤣.

          Reply
      2. PJ-SA says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:35 pm

        Admin you really shouldn’t be trying to impose your ideals on fans who don’t share your specific opinions, you come across like a bit of a young Stalin sometimes.

        If you need advice on how to be neutral as an admin should be, I’ll gladly pass on the number of our neighbourhood watch Whatsapp group’s admin. Top bloke, will def help you out.

        Reply
        1. Admin Pat says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:42 pm

          Haha, I don’t need help. I am doing very well thank you, but thanks for the offer….

          Reply
        2. Admin Pat says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:43 pm

          Did young stalin also dislike unwarranted abuse?

          Reply
      3. Mark says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:36 pm

        Well said Pat

        Reply
      4. Logic says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:00 pm

        Pat, keep living in dream land. Are you blind not to see the gap which keeps increasing between us and the other top teams. Also are you blind to results or just arrogant? It’s because of fans like you we have gone on to have such low standards and expectations. Arsenal will never become a big club again untill we can get rid of this loosers mentality from club including fans.

        Reply
    2. Kedar says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:28 pm

      Arteta is lucky
      He was very average as player but still played many many years in one of the elite football league
      And Mediocre as Manager and still managing football club who can spend 150 Millions in single transfer window

      Reply
  32. PJ-SA says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    Whether we win, draw or lose one thing is very clear…

    Our players still look completely clueless as to what they are supposed to be doing under MA’s tactics.

    I’ll be thrilled if we win but we look so lost. We have ZERO identity and are actually making Burnley look good.

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm

      Omg give it a rest with your agenda during games pleas. 0-0 Liverpool v Palace, 0-0 City v Southampton. As to Burnley looking good 3 shot vs 3, 0 on target vs 0 on target not exactly good looking.

      Reply
      1. Angus says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:31 pm

        wham bam thank you maam. Odegaard!

        Reply
      2. PJ-SA says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:38 pm

        Settle down Angus. My comment still stands. And give Burnely some credit, they have looked quite good in spells in the game….or are you one of those people that can’t give opposition a bit of credit?

        Reply
        1. Angus says:
          September 18, 2021 at 4:00 pm

          Burnley are playing exactly as expected as to performance zero clear cut chances and a comfortable single save for Ramsdale. I give plenty credit, it’s why I still harbour hopes of actual prizes in the sky fantasy league (i’m doing rather well.) Not doing too shabby in our own prediction league here either 4th currently.

          Reply
          1. PJ-SA says:
            September 18, 2021 at 4:21 pm

            Are you watching the game??? They’ve had quite a few decent chances already and are looking better than they usually do.

            FYI they’ve had more shots and more shots on target than we have….get the blinkers off mate

  33. Sid says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Do we have a deadball specialist?

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm

      OMG! Ode you beauty!!

      Reply
  34. Sue says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    Boom!!!

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:32 pm

      Delighted for MØ!

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:33 pm

        Me too, Siamois!!

        Reply
        1. siamois says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:33 pm

          👍

          Reply
  35. siamois says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    Get in!

    Reply
  36. Angus says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Get in! Told you Ode would be a fan fav (too early i know) 🙂 Pure class. Commentary lying again though about not being in behind Odegaard released Tierney in behind early in the game and it was good intervention by Pope that stopped Auba having a tap in. Biased commentary, standard for Arsenal.

    Reply
  37. No2No2 says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    That’s definitely a nice group of talented young men. Please unshackle them Arteta and let them play ball. Just good old uncomplicated football.

    Reply
  38. Sid says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    Nice shut out by Gabi and Tomi. Rolls Royce a little lax there…

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:43 pm

      Great moment that, the way they both put everything into blocking that shot.

      Reply
      1. siamois says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:45 pm

        👍

        Reply
      2. Sid says:
        September 18, 2021 at 3:48 pm

        Yes defending has been good tonight! Pepe and Auba pressing well as well. Only complain is they are complicating play too much… also Pepe might play better on the left or slightly central, he is being tag-teamed..

        Reply
        1. siamois says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:50 pm

          I agree about Pépé.

          Reply
        2. Angus says:
          September 18, 2021 at 3:50 pm

          He always will get tag-teamed with his profile. He has to learn to make that work for the team and evade it where possible, think he has made great progress in this regard last half a season or so.

          Reply
          1. Sid says:
            September 18, 2021 at 3:56 pm

            Yes, just feel that Saka might work better in the right. The guy has not been influential at left. Or we could dynamically switch wings every now and then. It has worked before with Saka dazzling at RW and Pepe combining well with KT on the left. Anyways good play overall, just becoming clueless in some final ball situations. I hope MA would teach our players atleast some of the brilliant onetouch rondos he played with teammates on the pitch especially against Opposition like this….

          2. Angus says:
            September 18, 2021 at 4:13 pm

            Got to bear in mind with Saka that he is still insanely young. More so he played more minutes than anyone else for us last year, then was heavily involved with England and that was all on the backdrop of a congested pandemic fixture schedule. A little drop off is expected either side he plays on. All that said he probably is better from the right but it’s best for us to have him on the left right now and given his age if he can learn to play there to a similar level too that is massive for us.

  39. siamois says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    So close!

    Reply
  40. Sean Williams says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    Has Anthony Taylor got shares in Burnley?

    Reply
  41. indian gooner says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    Substitute saka and bring on lokonga , saka shit player on the pitch, no improvement, and he bacame a lazy player, no attacking no defending waste of space,

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:52 pm

      You need to chill man!every player can have an off day especially a young player like Saka.

      Reply
      1. indian gooner says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:02 pm

        But his recent performance are not up to the level as expected he misses so many chances and he is been simply bullied by opposition players,

        Reply
    2. Angus says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:16 pm

      A lot of minutes in young legs past year, could do with a 2nd sharpish so Martinelli can rest him a bit.

      Reply
  42. Goonerboy says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    I would take off Pepe, move Saka to RW and bring in Lacazette, our decision-making in the final third is amateurish, we need to TAKE OUR CHANCES NOW!

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:55 pm

      I’d just swap our wings…Pepe is much better on the LW.

      Also with Tierney we already get good service from the left.

      Reply
      1. AY75 says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:09 pm

        Last time both Saka and Tierney were on the left Reece James had a field day….. and I believe a good number of posters on here claim Pepe is better on the right, because he can cut in and shoot with his left foot. I agree Saka hasn’t been effective in this game so far though.

        Reply
  43. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    final ball killing us,saka poor gabi would b better in this game

    Reply
  44. PJ-SA says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Can we please play the ball infront of Pepe, everyone is passing behind the poor bloke. Pepe’s putting in some really good balls into the box.

    Partey, Tomi and Gabriel having a great game.

    Not very convinced by Rolls Royce so far.

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:57 pm

      That’s a good observation, I’ve noticed it a good few times before too.

      Reply
    2. Sid says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:58 pm

      A little lax today I guess, he also could not clear the danger involving Barnes… but he was good against Norwich so I guess baby steps lol. The game might need Marty at some point to outrun defenders.

      Reply
  45. Peterhos says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    Having seen the Norwich match last week I thought we looked a little more free flowing than our worst backwards and sideways style. These games often come alive in the second half so let’s hope we can concentrate defensively and get the forwards in on goal. Aubameyang not at his sharpest but who knows how long malaria affects people.

    Reply
  46. gotanidea says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    The Gunners didn’t have the guts to make forward passes in the tight spaces, hence the excessive backpasses again. I’m surprised we still haven’t improved our confidence after the Norwich game and one week break

    We were lucky Burnley were awful and Odegaard scored, otherwise a better opposition would likely score first against us. If Arteta still can’t make the players braver in the field after the upcoming League Cup game, he might have a self-belief issue himself after the series of defeats

    No guts means no catching up with the top six

    Reply
    1. Phenom says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:58 pm

      Easy for u to say! Do you think Burnley are pushovers especially at Turf Moor?

      Relax Gai! Let’s wait for the second half

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:01 pm

        I feel Arteta is too afraid of Burnley’s counter-attacks. If I were him, I’d replace Smith-Rowe with Maitland-Niles in the second half

        Reply
    2. PJ-SA says:
      September 18, 2021 at 3:59 pm

      I agree GAI. Burnley have played well in patches and so have we but we still don’t look confident in whatever our game plan is.

      We’ve given Burnely quite a few decent chances in the game already. Happy for MO with a great free kick but we’ve offered little else.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:02 pm

        Yes. We just made one shot on target, so it was obvious we were too cautious and nervous

        Reply
    3. Sean Williams says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:03 pm

      Yep, too many back/sideways passes. We need to intensify the pace.

      Reply
  47. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    marvo,saliba should have been given a chance,rolls royce looks way overpriced

    Reply
    1. I says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:06 pm

      I think it’s too early to start complaining about him

      Reply
  48. Slye says:
    September 18, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    WTH do arsenal fans want, really? Team is winning and y’all still moaning.

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:03 pm

      Personally I’d like to see a distinctive style of play with clear, executable tactics.

      Winning is great but if it’s not done in a way that’s repeatable and something we can build on game to game then it’s just a flash in the pan.

      Glad we are winning but we are thinking long term and making genuine progress.

      Reply
      1. Angus says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:18 pm

        There is a clear style, we’re not executing properly but it is there. Tomi failing to release Pepe just now being an example, it will come.

        Reply
    2. ACE says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:14 pm

      Welcome to the new board…

      Just B%$ch and MOAN.com

      A sad shadow of what was once a really
      informative and entertaining forum.

      Reply
  49. Sean Williams says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    It’s a bit frantic for Saka. Probably good to bring on Lokonga later on. Laca’s strength would give the Burnley defence problems. Aubameyang not doing a lot. All in all, defence doing well.

    Reply
  50. Sue says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    🎵 Øne-nil to the Arsenal 🎵

    Reply
  51. blue17 says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    We need the striker to get involved as well… He’s too absent here and looks exhausted whenever the ball gets to him

    Reply
  52. siamois says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    I would take Saka&Auba off, move Pépé to the left and Laca in the middle.

    Reply
  53. Kobin says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Samurai Tomi is playing well! Is this just the new player feel? Only one way to find out!

    Reply
  54. Sean Williams says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    Rolls Royce needs to switch his engine on.

    Reply
  55. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:12 pm

    smith rowe just cant shoot right poor

    Reply
    1. Slye says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:20 pm

      Weak foot man.

      Reply
  56. Kedar says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Aubameyang is so poor
    Can’t mark his stamp on game

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:21 pm

      That sort of game for him (way Burnley defend) but had Pope not blocked Tierney’s cross he’d be on the scoresheet and no-one would comment. Would like to see Martinelli-Saka sub personally but seems it might be Smith-Rowe (relatively anonymous to be fair) – Lokonga. Ode will push up.

      As it opens up Auba will get chances.

      Reply
      1. PJ-SA says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:27 pm

        Lol so if a Burnley player hadn’t done their job, we would have scored? Bit obvious hey

        If Ramsdale didn’t stop a shot on target, it would have been a goal….no sh!t

        Reply
  57. Walex says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    What is aubameyang still doing on the pitch, no threat he looks lost pls MK bring on laca

    Reply
  58. RW1 says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    Saka sadly is not half the player he was last season … needs to understand he’s not an automatic choice playing like this .. aubemayang definitely sold in January window just not interested .. and anyone who wants Pepe can take him … rest look decent but no outlets ahead of them … arteta needs a change up front .. they r back in this game

    Reply
    1. indian gooner says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:36 pm

      You’re right saka is been poor this, no attacking threat , no determination to improve his game especially his finishing quality, he think he is an automatic starter even with these shit performance, he’ll soon be benched ,, he can’t rely on that support for penalty incident on euro cup, he has to improve his game

      Reply
  59. Kedar says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    Why Arteta keeps giving instructions on touchline throughout the match??
    I don’t wonder why he takes training sessions then? And what he does there

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:21 pm

      I wonder*

      Reply
  60. RW1 says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    Ffs … what kind of substitution is this??!!!

    Reply
  61. Walex says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    No pressure from our attack, seems MA is having issues with lacazette

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:28 pm

      He’s leaving on a free end of year. He has to be nailed on starter in training/tactics to start now, how it should be. Without the pandemic we likely would of sold him the summer before this to protect value. Good player but not special and not going to be here long-term, cold reality.

      Reply
  62. Kedar says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Ramsdale might force Leno to sit on bench

    Reply
  63. siamois says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Noooo!

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:28 pm

      Is it a penalty?

      Reply
    2. Sid says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:28 pm

      Yessss!
      😆

      Reply
  64. Sid says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Penalty? Fvck!

    Reply
  65. SueP says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Oh no!
    Oh yes!

    Reply
  66. Sue says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    Phew!!

    Reply
  67. siamois says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    No penalty !😅

    Reply
  68. Angus says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    No way that can ever be a penalty. Why did he have to go look, it was clear obvious.

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      September 18, 2021 at 4:33 pm

      Put Taylor in the position with the Burnley crowd on his back where he had to call it. Same nonsense as ever with Arsenal. Since Xhaka’s red card we’ve had Pogba straight over the ball into just below the knee, no foul, score a goal after no punishment, Tarkowski same leap as Xhaka but miss the ball yellow (playing today as a result), think it was Klich yesterday studs up miss the ball, narrowly miss the face and hit the shoulder, no punishment VAR. None of these were viewed as reckless yet the only one to win the ball was Xhaka. Draw your own conclusion.

      Reply
      1. Angus says:
        September 18, 2021 at 4:38 pm

        We’re talking less than two full game weekends when pointing out the 4 challenges that escaped punishment. C’mon. Pogba was Sunday after most games, Klich was Friday before most games. We only had 1 full game week in between all those.

        Reply
  69. Sean Williams says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    Even Taylor has to tell the truth. No pen whatsoever.

    Reply
  70. Sid says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    But again, how did he go into our box so easily? Rolls Royce flat tires once again!

    Reply
  71. Kedar says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    We need to score another otherwise it will be tough
    Burnley will keep on coming

    Reply
  72. PJ-SA says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    Why wasn’t it a corner though? I don’t understand, is there some kind of new rule?

    Reply
  73. siamois says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    Can’t believe Burnley managed to sign Maxwell Cornet for less than 15M!

    Reply
  74. Sid says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    Lol small boy sledging KT for time wasting.

    Reply
  75. siamois says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    What the..?AMN for TP.

    Reply
  76. Pco says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    How long can you persist will a striker that isn’t scoring? Pepe is not good enough either! We have to move on from him or he will cost us!

    Reply
  77. Bad Ebening says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Someone please remind Ben White that he is a defender

    Reply
  78. Kedar says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    Gabriel is playing really very well

    Reply
  79. RW1 says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    Hanging on … no confidence in football we play … manager packing the defence hoping they won’t score … what the hell happened to this club .. may as well have dyche as manager

    Reply
  80. PJ-SA says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    We are making Burnley look like Man City. Credit to them though, they are playing well.

    Reply
  81. Kedar says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Saka is very poor today

    Reply
  82. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    September 18, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    saka killing us

    Reply

