Confirmed: Arsenal’s starting line-up announced for crunch clash with Burnley

The teams are out for today’s clash between Arsenal and Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Gunners will be looking to build on their victory last week when they beat Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium, while the home side will be hoping that they can get their season underway with their first league win of the campaign.

The two sides have drawn two of their last three outings, with Burnley snatching a 1-0 win in the other, and neither team has the best form coming into today’s encounter.

Both sides have little team selection issues, while Granit Xhaka’s absence through suspension may well have mixed reactions from sections of fans, while the only question marks were whether Alexandra Lacazette, Thomas Partey or Emile Smith Rowe would get the nod to start this weekend.

Do you agree with Mikel’s starting line-up? Who will you be looking at on the bench to make an impact if called upon?

Patrick